Call of Duty: Warzone players are once again running into an issue where the in-game friends list is not showing up.

This was a common issue during the early days of Call of Duty: Warzone, while it was only a spin-off of Modern Warfare. Now, with the Black Ops Cold War integration, it seems the issue is happening again.

The issue itself sees players' friends list not appearing within Warzone. It is completely empty. There is no indication of what friends are online or offline, making it difficult to squad up.

How to fix the Friends List not showing up in Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

This particular returning Warzone issue does not appear to play favorites. It is a problem that often plagues the variety of systems COD: Warzone is available through. PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players have all noted the bug.

Warzone Friends list bugged and none of my friends cross platform are showing up, but don’t worry the in game store works fine! Fix your game #Priorities @CallofDuty @Activision @RavenSoftware @Treyarch @ATVIAssist — TheSl3uthySqurl (@TheSl3uthySqurl) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

There are a couple of ways that players can reverse the problem of the Friends List not showing up in Warzone. The first fix is the laziest and least effective way. It is to simply wait for it to fix itself.

Players have reported that after a while, the issue gets resolved. Others have reported that it has come back however, so this isn't a surefire way to get things fixed.

It seems like the easiest way to fix the Friends List issue is by completely closing the game, restarting the system, and launching Warzone again. Users have reported this working, but it does not quite work for everyone.

@ATVIAssist Any idea on how to fix the friends list not showing in Warzone? Ive tried clearing the cache, rebooting my game, client, and system, and nothing has worked, Thanks — BigPupGaming (@samopray18) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

The final way to fix the Warzone Friends List issue seems to be the most effective way to resolve the issue. Players need to head into their options, then click on Account. From there, change crossplay to disabled. Change it back to enabled and restart the game.

Those are how to fix this Warzone problem, but again, one fix may not work for everyone. Several players are reporting one way works, but that another does not. Try them all out and hope for the best.