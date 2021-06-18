The best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone Season 4

Assault rifles got the brunt of the changes with Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, but they can still dominate the battle royale.

The Krig 6 is already one of the most powerful weapons to come out of Black Ops Cold War. It translated quite well over to Warzone and actually did not receive any tuning from Raven Software at the start of Season 4.

The attachments, however, are what saw some major changes. Several assault rifle attachments received buffs. The Krig 6 can take advantage of these and become even scarier in Warzone.

The best loadout for the Krig 6 in Warzone Season 4

Past Krig 6 loadouts will still work, but for those wanting to try a new and improved set of attachments, Season 4 has just what is needed. A victory in Verdasnk '84 won't be far behind.

The Krig 6 can be a laser beam of an assault rifle in Warzone. The following loadout takes what it is good at, simple destruction from any range, and somehow makes it even better.

Attachments

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger

19.7″ Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 RND

The Axial Arms 3x is a preferred optic for Warzone players on a lot of Black Ops Cold War weapons. The Krig 6 benefits from its great accuracy and damage at longer ranges.

The Agency Suppressor is another go-to for Cold War weapons being brought into Warzone. Players and their Krig 6 will remain silent while racking up eliminations in the battle royale.

The 19.7" Ranger barrel is one of the attachments that received a buff in Season 4. Horizontal recoil control and bullet velocity were given incredible boosts, making the Krig 6 even more deadly across the map.

The Field Agent Grip attachment keeps up the trend with recoil. Hitting shots will be absolutely no problem for Warzone players as both horizontal and vertical recoil controls are increased.

The final attachment for the Krig 6 will be the STANAG 60 Rnd ammo attachment. Reload quickness is lowered, but the amount of ammunition is a great plus. Being caught reloading in a firefight should be of no concern.

