The best Milano 821 loadout in Warzone Season 4

The Milano 821 may be back in the fight with the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 update.

Buffs and nerfs come in droves at the start of a new Call of Duty season. Season 4 has some of the more notable ones since the launch of Black Ops Cold War and its integration with Warzone.

Known as one of the weakest submachine guns in Warzone, some buffs have made the Milano 821 an interesting choice to take into Verdansk '84. It is useless no longer.

The best loadout for the Milano 821 in Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

Here are all of the buffs the Milano 821 received with the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 update:

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 36

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 30

Maximum Damage range increased by 23%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

These are some pretty large buffs to areas where the Milano 821 once struggled. With these changes, a new dominant loadout for the SMG has taken over.

Attachments

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 10.6" Task Force

: 10.6" Task Force Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Ammuntion: 45 Rnd Drum

The Sound Suppressor muzzle improves the ADS speed and bullet velocity of the Milano in Warzone. It also provides a quicker sprint to fire speed, conceals the muzzle flash and silences the weapon.

The 10.6" Task Force Barrel reduces control a bit and maxes starting ammunition, but adds to the damage Milano can do. It receives an overall damage boost and increases bullet velocity and effective damage range.

Another mobility upgrade comes from the Tiger Team Spotlight laser. Movement speed and aim walking speed are improved alongside the revealing distance of enemy Warzone players.

Bruiser Grip is another speed improvement attachment. Melee quickness receives a 40% increase for those surprise, up-close and personal engagement that require fast reflexes.

Last up is the 45 Rnd Drum ammunition attachment. More ammo was provided, allowing Warzone players to shred squads without worrying about running low. The SMG already reloads very quickly, making the hit to reload speed negligible.

