The best C58 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Season 4 of Warzone, since its integration with Black Ops Cold War, is here with new weapons for players to take Verdansk.

While some weapons will be unleashed on the Warzone battlefield later on in Season 4, there are a couple available right out of the gate. The C58 is unlockable at launch in Tier 31 of the Battle Pass.

This new assault rifle is another strong addition to the weapon class. Compare it to the AK-47's damage output with faster bullet velocity but a slower fire rate. That makes for one hefty AR to dominate Warzone with.

The best loadout for the C58 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

The C58 could easily takeover the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone. While it is being touted as a short-range destroyer, the right attachments can make it a powerful ally from any range in the vastness of Verdansk '84.

Here we have the C58 AR and the Nail Gun, new to Warzone with Season 4.



The Nail Gun is interesting. The new AR is just absurdly good and you can tell right away. pic.twitter.com/cVMMxrqCGL — Hutch (@hutchinson) June 17, 2021

Unlike Black Ops Cold War, Wildcards are not an option in Warzone. Players will need to pick the five best attachments and roll with them. With these attachments, the C58 will bring victory after victory.

Attachments

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Barrel: 18.7" Ranger

18.7" Ranger Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Stock: Duster Stock

Duster Stock Ammo: Salvo 55 Rnd Fast Mag

The Visiontech 2x optic is the perfect sight for the C58 in Warzone. It provides a 2.0x magnification for a clear shot at any target from just about any range. Add to that the 18.7" Ranger barrel for increased bullet velocity and range won't be an issue.

New C58 Gun in #Warzone is crazy, next meta? Season 4 update is good so far, lot of weapon changes, havent found a crashed satellite or red door yet #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/x5ogruZKAr — Peanut_D3V (@D3vPeanut) June 17, 2021

The Foregrip attachment is a simple one as it adds a 15% increase to horizontal recoil control. Nothing more and nothing less. Couple that with the Duster Stock to increase Slide Speed, running and gunning will be easy.

The final attachment is the Salvo 55 Rnd Fast Mag. Ammo isn't hard to come by in Warzone, but reloading can be a disaster at the wrong moment. This attachment increases reload speed and gives the C58 more overall ammunition from the start.

Edited by suwaidfazal