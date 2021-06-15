Top 5 best Landing spots in Warzone for optimal loot and easy rotations

Call of Duty Warzone players are gifted with a huge map and an arsenal of weapons. In Verdansk '84, players have lots of locations to choose from. With 150 players, every time a player lands in the middle of the map, there will mostly be other players joining the party. However, with proper map knowledge, players can drop in to locations where they will get the advantage to loot and engage in early battle comfortably without compromising their life or their teammates.

A few things to remember before dropping into a Warzone match are vehicle spawns, loot and cover.

Top 5 places to drop in Warzone

1) Summit

Summit/ Image via Call of duty

Summit is now located where Dam earlier was. There are lots of buildings to loot, both on the north-east and south-east sides. This drop location is best suited for quads and trios. Not many players drop here despite it being a new location. Lastly, it also has helipdas so players can easily scout for vehicles and rotate after gathering loot.

2) Factory

Factory/ Image via Call of Duty

Located right outside the Superstore, this location is one of the best spots to land in Warzone. There are a lot of factory buildings with good amount of loot, different sections to divide between teammates and vehicles spawn all around in case the team needs to bail. Players can gather loot and try to take out players in Superstore or get into power positions on the map.

3) Array

Array/ Image via ONE Esports

Array is best for solos as there are not many buildings around but enough loot for one person. Players can climb atop the TV tower, and if they prefer to play with snipers, there cannot be a better spot than Array. Just remember to keep your vehicle nearby.

4) Hills

Hills/ Image via Call of Duty

The location is new and south of Promenade West in Warzone. Players will find farm buildings with enough loot for solos or duos. Then they can rotate north and get many eliminations from the hills or Promenade West, where players won't be expecting anyone to come in from the South.

5) Port

Port/ Image via Call of Duty

The Port in Warzone is huge and is suitable for solos, duos or quads. You can split up the location into two or three parts according to loot, and players will definitely want to control the choppers that spawn nearby. In quads, take control of this location and dominate the region to gather maximum loot and get easy early eliminations.

