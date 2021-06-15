What time does Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 start?

Season 4 for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner, and players only have a few days to complete their Battle Passes. Most players, however, are probably waiting for the new season to go live.

The official date for Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is June 17th, which is Thursday of this week. However, the times that the downloads are released will vary depending on the game, and the releases are not based on local time. Rather, all platforms and time zones will have the same time frame to download any updates.

Based on previous releases, the time that the update will release is about 12 am EST or 9 pm PST. Black Ops Cold War's update will supposedly drop a day before Warzone on June 15th at 9 pm PST, or June 16th 12 at 12 am EST. Warzone's Season 4 update will drop the following day at the same time, which is just in time for the launch of Season 4. Once the update is downloaded, the gates should open.

It's important to note that an official time for release was not given by any of the developing studios, but in the past three seasons of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, there has been some consistency on time.

Download sizes for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4

The developers of Call of Duty also revealed the download sizes for Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops cold War. Information is listed for each platform and the game that players would like to download the update for.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 30 GB

PlayStation 4: 15.5 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 31.0 GB

Xbox One: 17.7 GB

PC: 21.6 GB (without HD Pack) / 30.7 GB (with HD Pack)

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 11 GB

PlayStation 4: 11 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.2 GB

Xbox One: 11.2 GB

PC: 12.3 GB (Warzone Only) / 13.5 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

This time around, Warzone looks a lot slimmer in terms of update size when compared to Black Ops Cold War for Season 4. Players who go to both games will have to download both updates. PC players also need to keep some space free for the file copying process. That means about 30 GB for Warzone, and nearly 90 GB for Black Ops Cold War.

Edited by david.benjamin