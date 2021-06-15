Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 roadmap

Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone was already announced, but the official roadmap was released today, and players can see exactly which content will arrive in the game this season.

In terms of the amount of content players can expect, Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will work the same as previous seasons. Verdansk will have smaller map changes, new maps will be added to Black Ops Cold War, and three weapons will be released for both games at the start of the season.

Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War begins on June 17th, which is when the majority of the content will be released. Other maps and weapons were revealed on the roadmap, but they won't be available until later in Season 4.

Content coming to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4

Warzone

Warzone's world of Verdansk will see some great map additions. Satellite Crash Sites are a major change to the map that will follow the theme of Season 4. But Satellite Crash Sites aren't the only addition.

The Gulag will get a new look for Season 4, which has remained the same for a while in Warzone after Black Ops Cold War was introduced. While those are the only real map changes, there seems to be other traversal changes as well.

Dirt bikes are a new vehicle that can be found on the map, and the rumored red doors were confirmed in the roadmap. Based on speculation, the red doors will be a form of fast travel similar to the subway.

Image Via Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Players can expect the usual amount of content in Black Ops Cold War Season 4. First, there will be three maps which are released at the launch of the season. There is Amsterdam (2v2, 3v3), Collateral (6v6, 12v12), and the fan favorite Hijacked from Black Ops 2.

Weapons set to be released in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War were also revealed on the Season 4 roadmap. When the season begins, players can get their hands on the C58 assault rifle, the MG 82 light machine gun, and the Nail Gun.

Further into the season, Rush will be another map to play, which is another throwback map. Two more weapons will also be released, which are a submachine gun and a mace melee weapon. When those are released, a fully fledged Zombies map should drop around the same time.

