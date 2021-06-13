Everything we know about Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4

The Season 4 trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has officially dropped, and players are looking forward to a new stream of content.

An official release date for the new season of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War was announced on the Call of Duty blog. Season 4 will be released on June 17th, bringing a plethora of new features for players to try out.

There are different changes that will make their way to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. However, most of them will transfer between either game, as long as they aren't maps.

What to expect in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War so far

Warzone Season 4

There seems to be less to celebrate when it comes to exclusive Warzone content. First, there is a high possibility that more Modern Warfare weapons will receive buffs. Black Ops Cold War weapons have dominated for a long time. While Modern Warfare weapons have made a comeback in some cases, most of them are still weak.

There is still a lot of speculation surrounding the map. So far, players know that satellites will be falling into Verdansk and will be scattered around the map. Places like Nakatomi Plaza may also remain on the map.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be sharing a lot of content, mainly in the form of weapons and operators.

Based on the trailer, everyone can expect to get the new antagonist as a Battle Pass operator. As for weapons, the trailer seemed to display a G3 assault rifle, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a Nail Gun. Whether those guns will remain or if others will be introduced is still unconfirmed.

There will be three new maps in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. The most hyped one is Hijacked from Black Ops 2, which will be a remastered map. The other two maps are Collateral and Amsterdam, the latter of which is a 2v2 map.

More details and a full roadmap will be revealed on June 14th, just a few days before the official Season 4 launches on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh