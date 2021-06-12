Call of Duty: Warzone leaks: new map, vehicles, and weapons

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 goes live on June 17th in just a handful of days, and the trailer recently released gives interesting details. The cinematic video revealed a new map, vehicle, and operator coming with Season 4 that could allow players to explore more of the story.

Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games currently in rotation due to the intricate features Call of Duty and Activision offers. Advanced additions have been brought to Warzone with every season so far, and Season 4 is no exception.

Warzone's leaked features for Season 4

The Verdansk Dam can be seen in the Season 4 #Warzone cinematic! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrOZPpEZos — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 11, 2021

Weapons

Three weapons are coming to Warzone with Season 4's launch that deepens the pool of loadout choices. The cinematic reveals the Ameli LMG, the Kiparis SMG, and the Cetme Rifle that players can pick up to dominate the game with different styles of firepower.

The LMG appears to resemble the MG42, hinting at its high power and lethality, while the Cetme Rifle looks similarly to a G3 Rifle. These guns will surely have multiple options for attachments, making them viable in their respective ranges and situations.

In addition to these three, a revamped version of the Desert Eagle shows up in the trailer, along with a nailgun held by an operative. It's unclear yet if players can equip the nailgun in their loadout and should be revealed closer to the game's release.

Map changes

Image via Activision

From the trailer, the operators displayed appear to be moving through a desert biome, hinting at a map change for Warzone. Players complained about the map changes to the Dam and how it was sent back in time, so there could be an update coming soon.

A Black Ops 2 map, Hijacked, makes an appearance in the trailer and excites fans for the return of a favored map. An updated look at the Gulag changes can also be seen that ties into Season 4's main focus.

Crashed satellites will be added to the map in locations like Farmland and near the bridge over the canal. From the trailer, a limited-time event could possibly include these additions and add a new area to Warzone.

Vehicles

Image via Activision

A fresh method of transportation was revealed by the trailer, showcasing a motorcycle from Black Ops Cold War. There haven't been many vehicle changes or updates in Warzone, so a new vehicle entirely packs a good amount of hype.

