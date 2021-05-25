Call of Duty: Warzone: Best places to drop

Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the most popular battle royale games today. Like other BR games, dropping in the right place is crucial. The Verdansk map is massive, so choosing the right place to land can be tricky.

An important thing that determines drop zone is a player's playstyle. Some drop zones could be a goldmine for some, while the same zone is terrible for others.

Image via Activision

Best places to drop in Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are several competing opinions about the best spots for high quality gear, but multiple locations make the list as safe bets. Depending on the player's preference, both Hot Drops and Quiet Drops can lead to good gear.

Superstore and Storage Town are good drop places for players who like to get dirty early. Quiet Drop Spots like Dam and Prison, however, are good for those who don't like to engage even as they hit the ground.

Downtown Tavorsk District

Image via Activision

It's easily one of the most crowded zones to land in Warzone, but for good reason. Players can find high quality gear all over the place if they can survive the initial rumble.

The Tavorsk District also creates many potential pinch points with the close quarter layout. Ambushing unsuspecting enemies and grabbing all of the good loot they drop is a resourceful way to start the match.

Arklov Peak Military Base

Image via Activision

The north side of the map opens many doors for players through a series of bunkers and high tier loot locations. This is also a busy drop zone, so be watchful of enemy movement while looting.

Heavy firefights occur here, so it's good for players who want a quick match or want to get the bulk of the fighting done early. The Peak Military Base has Warzone players hammering it out until all of the loot is theirs.

Verdansk International Airport

Image via Activision

The airport offers a deep variety of weapons and build combinations for Warzone players. Land here if you want to check out different loadouts as the game goes on or if you are looking for no particular weapon.

The downside is that there isn't much cover. Be wary of enemies out in the open and avoid fighting in this wide open drop zone, especially if carrying an SMG secondary.

The general idea is to loot quickly and dominate opponents in these areas to secure the best chance for a Warzone victory.

