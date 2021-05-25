The best Crossbow loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

There are two Crossbow selections in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. This guide will focus on the Modern Warfare Crossbow, which is considered a Marksman Rifle.

The Crossbow is not a weapon that will fit every playstyle. A Sniper Rifle or an Assault Rifle is usually a better option, but the Crossbow does have some unique aspects.

One of the best features of the Crossbow is the power that its bolts have. There is a ton of damage behind each shot, and they have quick-knock potential on enemy players. However, the bolts are projectile-based and can lose to snipers at long range. Crossbows should, therefore, be used in close-to-medium range combat.

The best attachments for the Crossbow in Warzone Season 3

As with any loadout in Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strength of a given weapon and compensate for any weaknesses that exist.

For the Modern Warfare Crossbow, that means using the right bolt options and making up for the slow base velocity of each shot.

Attachments for the Crossbow in Warzone

Cable : 16-Strand Cable

: 16-Strand Cable Arms : XRK Thunder 200 lb

: XRK Thunder 200 lb Bolts : FTAC Fury 20" Bolts

: FTAC Fury 20" Bolts Perk : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Grip: FTAC Speed Grip

The 16-Strand Cable will make up for one of the main weaknesses of the Crossbow, which is accuracy. This attachment will give the Crossbow a much-needed increase in accuracy.

For the arm attachment, players should use the XRK Thunder 200 lb. This is one of the most important additions aside from the bolt attachments. It increases the range and velocity of the Crossbow and its bolts.

FTAC Fury 20" Bolts are one of the best attachments for the Crossbow. They make the Crossbow far more lethal and help the weapon to easily kill enemies who are knocked down.

Sleight of Hand is required for almost every Crossbow loadout because of the slow reload speed on the weapon. Reloads are much faster with the Sleight of Hand perk.

Using a grip will increase speed on the Crossbow. The FTAC Speed Grip will give the weapon some mobility and speed, which will help a lot in close-quarter combat.