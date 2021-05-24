Call of Duty: Warzone: Best SMG in Season 3

With the latest Reload update to Call of Duty: Warzone, SMGs got a good boost and have been a reliable weapon in the game since its release. The top dogs in the SMG class, such as the LC10, MP5, and MAC-10, have competed with each other as the best weapon of its class.

The players also have a new SMG to test around with that immediately has risen to the S-tier list. After the PPSh-41's release, Warzone's SMG meta has improved in terms of playability.

Warzone's Best SMG List

MAC-10

Image Credits: Activision

Though it's suffered a couple of nerfs in its time in Warzone, the MAC-10 topples the competition, with the exception of two other SMGs that rank right behind it. With a 32 round magazine, 2 second reload time and insane fire rate, the MAC-10 shreds opponents at close range without giving them time to react. This SMG has one of the fastest fire rates in the game, melting enemies in under a second. Players have 100% mobility with this gun and varied modification options for all situations. Paired with a mid-range weapon, the MAC-10 gives players an incredible chance at victory.

LC10

Image Credits: Activision

The LC10 SMG stays atop the list due to its versatility. Players can gun opponents down from short to mid range. As an added measure, this gun feels rewarding when fired and is a reliable weapon. The buff to its bullet velocity allows it to keep up in pace with other SMGs like the MAC-10 even though it has a slower fire rate. With the correct build, mentioned below, the LC10 can support sniper builds as well as any other long range loadout.

PPSh-41

Image Credits: Activision

The newest member of the SMG family shocked many players by how it competed with the MAC-10 and LC10 in terms of reliability and damage output potential. Its fire rate is slower than the MAC-10, but its damaged per shot outmatches the fastest SMG in the game. This weapon was dropped when the meta shied away from SMGs. However, a few buffs tossed it into the spotlight and gave it an unbelievable advantage over the other guns in its category.

