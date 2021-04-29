Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a crazy shift in terms of the map and the weapon meta.

The Mac-10 has seen its fair share of adjustments across its lifespan in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. It has perservered however, and it remains a formidable weapon in Call of Duty's battle royale mode.

This SMG is the perfect close range gun for aggressive players. It works well when paired with a longer range weapon when putting the Overkill perk to use. The right loadout for it in Warzone will focus on control and keeping its positives in the green.

The best Mac-10 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Mac-10 does some seriously consistent damage, but has a massive problem with recoil. It isn't as overpowered as some players make it out to be, but with the right loadout, it can be very dangerous.

A solid loadout for the Mac-10 in Call of Duty: Warzone addresses the recoil problem, maintains its dominance in close range gunfights, and allows it to continue firing with incredible speed.

Attachments

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 5.9″ Task Force

: 5.9″ Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine : Salvo 53 RND Fast Mag

: Salvo 53 RND Fast Mag Stock: Raider Stock

The Agency Suppressor conceals muzzle flash and lowers bullet velocity and damage range. The positive comes in the form of vertical recoil control, which is invaluable when Warzone players fight at a bit of a longer range.

The 5.9" Task Force barrel attachment reverts some of the Agency Suppressor changes. Recoil takes a hit, but damage, damage range, and bullet velocity receive a boost.

The Field Agent Grip does another reversion of the previous Warzone attachments. Shooting movement speed is lowered, but both vertical and horizontal recoil control are heightened.

ADS speed goes down a bit with the Salvo 53 Round Fast Mag. Otherwise, it is all positives, gaining magazine capacity, reload quickness, max starting ammo, and overall ammo capacity.

The last attachment for the Mac-10 in COD: Warzone is the Raider Stock. The Raider Stock takes away some hipfire accuracy, but adds mobility in the form of boosted aim, walking movement speed and sprint to fire time.