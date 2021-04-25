COD Warzone: Best Mac-10 loadout after v1.36 update

COD Warzone's Season 3 is now live. With it, a bunch of weapons rebalancing has taken place. The mainstay of the Season 2 meta was the Mac-10. With its high rate of fire and decent damage at close range, the Mac-10 was a go-to for many players in the game.

Following the nerf in Season 3, players became concerned that the Mac-10 is no longer a viable option. But they can rest easy because the gun remains more than capable after the update 1.36. This article dives into one of the strongest Mac-10 loadouts for COD Warzone Season 3.

Best Mac-10 loadout for the early season in COD Warzone Season 3

Mac-10

Maximum damage decreased by 1

"This is another precautionary change to promote diversity. While this change only brings the Mac-10's Time to Kill up by about 10%, we think this is a good place to start to encourage exploration in the SMG category." - Raven Software

While not as strong in terms of raw stats, the Mac-10 continues to shred the competition with the following loadout:

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The loadout takes advantage of Mac-10's fast rate of fire combined with the 53 round drum to make up for the TTK nerf. As stated in the patch notes, the developers note that the change is precautionary, and it remains to be seen how the Mac-10 will evolve throughout the season.

