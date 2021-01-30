How many people still play Call of Duty: Warzone in 2021

Ever since the game's release on March 10, 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has grown into one of the most popular free-to-play battle royales out there.

Activision had announced, in October of 2020, that more than 80 million players had downloaded Call of Duty: Warzone. However, judging by the 60 million+ downloads witnessed by the game during its first two months, the download numbers have surely started drying up, with less than 20 million downloads in under five months before October.

Nevertheless, the game has continued to maintain a steady player base as well as viewer count on streaming platforms. Although there has been no official release from Activision regarding the number of players on Call of Duty: Warzone, the game continues to secure a top 10 spot on the highest overall viewer Twitch standings.

Call of Duty: Warzone players in 2021

The company's revenue from the third quarter of 2020 reportedly crossed $1.95 billion. However, the figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 are still missing at the time of writing.

Nevertheless, after earning revenues worth $1.92 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and following that with an even more successful one, it seems certain that Activision is earning a fair share of these profits from Call of Duty: Warzone.

With that said, in 2021, the game seems to be engaging with more than players than ever before. With more than 75% of Activision's earnings being generated digitally, the sales of in-game items has seen a major boost since the game's release.

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Warzone is approaching its first anniversary in March. After the wonderful reception that the game received in its first few months, it seems certain that Warzone is here to stay for a while. Additionally, with viewers and players alike supporting the game on various platforms, Activision will continue reaping the rewards of the published product.

However, with the game continuously dealing with complaints regarding pay-to-win elements and crash issues, its up to the developers to deliver a product that truly matches the expectations of the community.