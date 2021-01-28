Call of Duty: Warzone players infuriated over pay-to-win Roze skin, demand developers to take it back

Operator Roze's Rook skin from Call of Duty: Warzone has led to fan protests against the pay-to-win element creeping into the game.

Roze's Rook skin was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as the Tier 100 reward from the Season Five battle pass. This legendary-tier skin allows players to camouflage in dark corners, almost turning them invisible.

The COD community is furious at the developers for introducing a skin that provides such a great tactical advantage. The outrage over the Rook skin started after the $250,000 Twitch Rivals tournament. The high-profile Call of Duty: Warzone tournament oversaw Roze-heavy lineups from most participating teams.

The developers are yet to make any official statement regarding the future of Roze's Rook skin in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Roze's pay-to-win Rook skin in Call of Duty: Warzone

Rozlin "Roze" Heims is a Shadow Company Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Roze is a part of the allegiance faction and was first introduced in the game on July 14th as a part of the Roze Operator Bundle. After introducing Roze's Virago skin in Season Four, the Season Five battle pass saw the Rook skin's introduction.

The Rook skin is entirely clad in dark-colored clothing and equipment, making it impossible to spot her in poorly-lit surroundings. Multiple players abused this flaw during the Twitch Rivals tournament.

Advertisement

Community figures such as Brad "Drift0r" Overbey and Cameron "Westie" West also talked about how bad the present scenario in Call of Duty: Warzone has become.

Warzone solos is more toxic than ranked League of Legends. I played 4 games and every single enemy was wearing the all black Roze skin. All but one of them sat in a dark corner the whole time and did nothing until I walked by them. — Drift0r (@Drift0r) January 26, 2021

Can confirm there were 14 cheaters and 67 Roze skins hiding in the trees. https://t.co/3z2ObI4C2b — Westie (@MrProWestie) January 22, 2021

With no further information from Activision, it seems like the Roze skin will stay for now. Developers will be expected to implement certain visual changes to the Rook variant to overcome the visibility problems.

@Activision @CallofDutyUK @CODLeague I see you have had some complaints from players about a certain operators cosmetic skin aka roze "rook". It was a dominant choice in the recent tourney? Please see my redesigns for your consideration. Let me know what you think 👍 #warzone pic.twitter.com/0i3biL8BXG — Old Man Junky (@geekmethod) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Dude I'm so tired of winning one game with a good amount of kills then getting thrown in lobbies where everyone wears the roze skin #Warzone #modernwarfare #cod #ColdWar #sbmm #BlackOpsColdWar #NoSBMM — Chef (@ChefGGs) January 20, 2021

I just uninstalled Warzone. Cheaters taking over and everyone wearing the all black roze skin..... Im done! They need to fix their game. Triple A company NO EXCUSES! — Quinton James (@Salty_Q86) January 26, 2021

Finally... people are starting to see (or not, get it?) that the black roze skin is ludicrous in Warzone. Needs fixing or removing ASAP — Ian Junior (@IanJnr7) January 26, 2021

The COD community's frustration concerning Roze's Rook skin hasn't died. Fans will be hoping that the developers soon make the necessary changes to Call of Duty: Warzone.