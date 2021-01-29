How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone crashing on PC

Call of Duty: Warzone seems to keep crashing on PCs, and it has been ruining the experience for many players.

Popping off in warzone and my game decided to crash on me 😔 — Freakin Sally (@SalS197) January 26, 2021

yea im finna run a few different stress tests, so far cold war and warzone just crash hard where my pc turns off. I tried the ram and even replaced it with new ones — Jabril Ishmael (@JabrilWilliams1) January 23, 2021

The cause of this issue can be several factors. However, a bit of optimization can help players overcome this issue.

Encountering random crashes when hoping to secure victory in Verdansk can be an extremely frustrating scenario for anyone. With multiple crash reports emerging, the community is looking at the developers to release a fix. Till that happens, this article provides a few plausible fixes for the crashes of Call of Duty: Warzone on PC.

Call of Duty: Warzone PC crash fixes

There are a bunch of tricks that players can use to optimize their PC better. This will prevent further crash issues in Call of Duty: Warzone. They are:

Install the latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone : Players can launch their Blizzard Battle.net client to check if any updates are pending Call of Duty: Warzone. Players are also advised to wait for all shaders to load before queueing into a game.

: Players can launch their Blizzard Battle.net client to check if any updates are pending Call of Duty: Warzone. Players are also advised to wait for all shaders to load before queueing into a game. Update necessary GPU drivers : Given that Call of Duty: Warzone features some stunning graphics with crispy textures, players should always ensure that their Graphic-Processing Unit's drivers are updated.

: Given that Call of Duty: Warzone features some stunning graphics with crispy textures, players should always ensure that their Graphic-Processing Unit's drivers are updated. Verify game file integrity : This option is available for players in the Blizzard Battle.net client. Players need to click on "Options" on the Call of Duty: Warzone page and then select "Scan and Repair" from the drop-down menu.

: This option is available for players in the Blizzard Battle.net client. Players need to click on "Options" on the Call of Duty: Warzone page and then select "Scan and Repair" from the drop-down menu. Close unnecessary background application : Background applications tend to consume a lot of available resources. This can lead to Call of Duty: Warzone falling short on necessary resources. Players are advised to shut down all unessential applications from the task manager before launching the game.

: Background applications tend to consume a lot of available resources. This can lead to Call of Duty: Warzone falling short on necessary resources. Players are advised to shut down all unessential applications from the task manager before launching the game. Adjust graphics settings : Players can try and lower their graphics settings from the in-game menu. This can result in smoother rendering as well as faster loading periods.

: Players can try and lower their graphics settings from the in-game menu. This can result in smoother rendering as well as faster loading periods. Switching to DirectX 11 : Players can encounter a specific crash issue due to a DirectX error. In such cases, players can change their DirectX settings from the "Game Settings" option in the Blizzard Battle.net client's Call of Duty: Warzone page.

: Players can encounter a specific crash issue due to a DirectX error. In such cases, players can change their DirectX settings from the "Game Settings" option in the Blizzard Battle.net client's Call of Duty: Warzone page. Disable Overlays: Players using third-party software such as Discord or GeForce Experience should turn off in-game overlays. In-game overlays consume many extra resources,s which can create problems for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Following these steps should give players a better overall experience in Call of Duty: Warzone. Additionally, these optimizations should fix any crash issues that players might be facing on their PC.

