Call of Duty: Warzone Port forwarding: Everything to know

How to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 29 Jan 2021, 17:23 IST
News
Forwarding ports in Call of Duty: Warzone can be a handy trick for players to stabilize and get the most out of their network connection.

The port forwarding process is only essential when the player is connecting their device through a router. Routers do not allow incoming network requests. However, Call of Duty: Warzone tends to perform better when an incoming network request is forwarded to the game via the router.

This process will help players experience a more stable in-game experience. But the entire process of port forwarding can be tricky for few players. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Port Forwarding for Call of Duty: Warzone

Before getting started with the entire process, players will need to know three things. These are:

  • The router's IP address
  • The gaming device's IP address
  • The TCP and UDP ports for Call of Duty: Warzone

Here's a list of all the TCP and UDP ports for Call of Duty: Warzone according to respective platforms:

PC

  • TCP: 3074,27014-27050
  • UDP: 3074,3478,4379-4380,27000-27031,27036

Call of Duty: Warzone - Playstation 4

  • TCP: 1935,3478-3480
  • UDP: 3074,3478-3479

Call of Duty: Warzone - Xbox One

  • TCP: 3074
  • UDP: 88,500,3074-3075,3544,4500

Here's the step-by-step guide that will help players to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone:

  • Players will need to open a web browser and navigate to their router's IP address.
  • Players will have to log in to their router and find the port forwarding section in the web-UI
  • Once players have located the respective section, they will need to enter the IP of their gaming device and the respective TCP and UDP ports in the respective boxes.
  • Players should reboot their router after saving the port forwarding settings to ensure proper execution.

Following this series of steps will help players in forwarding ports for Call of Duty: Warzone. These ports will ensure a much more stable and optimized in-game experience for players.

Published 29 Jan 2021, 17:23 IST
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PC Games 2020 COD Warzone
