Call of Duty: Warzone Port forwarding: Everything to know

Forwarding ports in Call of Duty: Warzone can be a handy trick for players to stabilize and get the most out of their network connection.
The port forwarding process is only essential when the player is connecting their device through a router. Routers do not allow incoming network requests. However, Call of Duty: Warzone tends to perform better when an incoming network request is forwarded to the game via the router.
This process will help players experience a more stable in-game experience. But the entire process of port forwarding can be tricky for few players. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone.
Port Forwarding for Call of Duty: Warzone
Before getting started with the entire process, players will need to know three things. These are:
- The router's IP address
- The gaming device's IP address
- The TCP and UDP ports for Call of Duty: Warzone
Here's a list of all the TCP and UDP ports for Call of Duty: Warzone according to respective platforms:
PC
- TCP: 3074,27014-27050
- UDP: 3074,3478,4379-4380,27000-27031,27036
Call of Duty: Warzone - Playstation 4
- TCP: 1935,3478-3480
- UDP: 3074,3478-3479
Call of Duty: Warzone - Xbox One
- TCP: 3074
- UDP: 88,500,3074-3075,3544,4500
Here's the step-by-step guide that will help players to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone:
- Players will need to open a web browser and navigate to their router's IP address.
- Players will have to log in to their router and find the port forwarding section in the web-UI
- Once players have located the respective section, they will need to enter the IP of their gaming device and the respective TCP and UDP ports in the respective boxes.
- Players should reboot their router after saving the port forwarding settings to ensure proper execution.
Following this series of steps will help players in forwarding ports for Call of Duty: Warzone. These ports will ensure a much more stable and optimized in-game experience for players.Published 29 Jan 2021, 17:23 IST