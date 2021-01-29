Call of Duty: Warzone Port forwarding: Everything to know

Forwarding ports in Call of Duty: Warzone can be a handy trick for players to stabilize and get the most out of their network connection.

The port forwarding process is only essential when the player is connecting their device through a router. Routers do not allow incoming network requests. However, Call of Duty: Warzone tends to perform better when an incoming network request is forwarded to the game via the router.

This process will help players experience a more stable in-game experience. But the entire process of port forwarding can be tricky for few players. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Port Forwarding for Call of Duty: Warzone

Before getting started with the entire process, players will need to know three things. These are:

The router's IP address

The gaming device's IP address

The TCP and UDP ports for Call of Duty: Warzone

Here's a list of all the TCP and UDP ports for Call of Duty: Warzone according to respective platforms:

PC

TCP: 3074,27014-27050

UDP: 3074,3478,4379-4380,27000-27031,27036

Call of Duty: Warzone - Playstation 4

TCP: 1935,3478-3480

UDP: 3074,3478-3479

Call of Duty: Warzone - Xbox One

TCP: 3074

UDP: 88,500,3074-3075,3544,4500

Here's the step-by-step guide that will help players to forward ports for Call of Duty: Warzone:

Players will need to open a web browser and navigate to their router's IP address.

Players will have to log in to their router and find the port forwarding section in the web-UI

Once players have located the respective section, they will need to enter the IP of their gaming device and the respective TCP and UDP ports in the respective boxes.

Players should reboot their router after saving the port forwarding settings to ensure proper execution.

Following this series of steps will help players in forwarding ports for Call of Duty: Warzone. These ports will ensure a much more stable and optimized in-game experience for players.