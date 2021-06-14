How to get free Ice Axe - Overpower skin in COD Mobile Season 4

Activision started the Rank Series 2 on May 27th with COD Mobile's Season 4. The seasonal ranks of players were also reset as per their previous progress in the game's last Rank Series.

The new Rank Series brought new Multiplayer and Battle Royale Ranked rewards from the "Overpower" series, including the "Ice Axe - Overpower" in the latter for COD Mobile players. They need to grind in these modes to grab the corresponding rewards.

The Ice Axe - Overpower (Image via Activision)

The Ice Axe - Overpower is another addition to the melee weapon skins that COD Mobile has recently seen. The new secondary weapon blueprint is a decent addition to the weapon loadout of the gamers and has decent stats and an eye-grabbing golden-brownish skin.

Everything about the Ice Axe - Overpower in COD Mobile Season 4

There are six tiers in the Ranked mode (Image via Activision)

At which rank does the Ice Axe - Overpower skin unlock?

The skin for the secondary weapon unlocks at Battle Royale "Pro II" Rank of COD Mobile's Rank Series 2. Players will receive the reward in their in-game mails after procurement.

How to reach Battle Royale Pro II quickly?

Gamers can reach the Pro II rank in the BR mode only through grinding hard. The following tips can prove to be helpful:

1) Drop at safer spots in the map

Choose the safer spots (Image via Activision)

High-loot zones are random in each match of the Battle Royale mode, meaning that safer spots are also random in each game. Hence, gamers can consider a farther landing spot from the airplane's route as this will help them survive the initial phases of the round.

2) Push the ranks with a regular squad

Always go for regular squads instead of the random ones (Image via Activision)

The second tip on this list is one of the most important ones regarding rank-pushing. Players must push the ranks with their regular squads, where each member has a designated role, whether it's IGL or a Medical Expert.

Better support and coordination among the squad means better results and a better rank in COD Mobile Season 4.

3) Take time to collect a decent loot

Do not engage in unnecessary fights (Image via Activision)

Landing on the safer spots will help players by giving them enough time to collect a decent amount of loot. So, they must go for Epic or Legendary weapons if available and focus on collecting enough medical equipment.

If the landing spot is not as safe as gamers expected it to be, they must keep a low profile and not indulge in any fights until they have a decent weapon and enough medical items in-hand.

4) Grind hard in BR mode with different weapons

Victory is the best way to rank up (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile has brilliant in-game mechanics, which means each gun has a different recoil pattern. So, to be comfortable with various weapons, gamers should use different weapons. This practice will help them understand the recoil, control, and mobility of firearms.

Also, players can choose one customized weapon from their loadout using one airdrop. So, grinding hard will also help them construct their best-suited customized weapon in COD Mobile's BR mode.

BR Rank Series 2 (Image via Activision)

After players finish grinding hard in the game, they can finally get their hands on Ice Axe - Overpower and other ranked rewards in BR Ranked. The Rank Series 2 is currently underway and will conclude in July with the culmination of COD Mobile Season 4.

So, they can push their ranks in the Ranked mode in the meantime to grab the seasonal ranked rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer