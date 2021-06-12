Top 5 rarest medals in COD Mobile Season 4

There are a total of 86 medals in COD Mobile, which can be unlocked by various means. Many of these achievement medals involve a skillset, while some do not. For example, the Brutal medal requires a killstreak of 25 without dying, while the condition to achieve the Worm BR medal is to go prone for more than 180 seconds.

Apart from being a part of the achievement display, these medals are a regular feature of many COD Mobile events. Most recently, the Gold or Nothing and Razor Sharp events featured some medal missions. Needless to say, some medals are a lot harder to unlock that others in COD Mobile.

Here are the top 5 toughest medals to get in COD Mobile Season 4:

The rarest and toughest procurable medals in COD Mobile Season 4

5) Giant Killer: MP mode

Destroy an enemy VTOL (Image via Activision)

Destroying an enemy VTOL is not an easy task, primarily because of two reasons. Firstly, VTOL costs around 1600 points to unlock, which is the highest among all the scorestreaks, making it the rarest. Secondly, VTOL doesn't give players time to retaliate.

These two reasons make it really hard for gamers to destroy an enemy VTOL and earn the Giant Killer medal in COD Mobile's MP mode.

4) Nuclear: MP mode

Kill 30 enemies without dying (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile's MP mode provides high-level competition, and it is really difficult to survive even a few minutes without dying in-game. So surviving after a killstreak of 30 is quite the task for most players.

Since survival from death is a rare occurrence in MP mode, the Nuclear medal makes it to the list.

3) Kill Thief: BR mode

Kill four or more enemies downed by another team (Image via Activision)

Classic Battle Royale mode features a highly expansive map that sees players dropping into random places. So it is highly unlikely for players to meet multiple squads early on in the game. This then means finding four downed enemies to kill in a single match would be a challenge.

2) Born to Win: BR Mode

Win a Duo or Squad match with zero kills (Image via Activision)

Every gamer has a temptation to score kills and win games. This is what makes 'Born to Win' one of the toughest medals to achieve.

To unlock this medal, gamers will have to play second fiddle to their allies by providing medical support and refraining from firing in-game.

1) Eagle Eye: BR mode

Kill an enemy further than 75 meters without using a scope (Image via Activision)

The Eagle Eye medal demands control and expertise from the players. Scoring a kill from a large distance is no cakewalk considering the recoil, fire rate, accuracy, and mobility of the various weapons in the game, be it a Sniper or an AR.

Players can get their hands on all of the above-mentioned medals in their respective modes except for the Warfare BR mode. They can obtain these medals through patience, perseverance, and expertise.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod