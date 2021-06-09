How to get Sickle, the new melee weapon, in COD Mobile

A new melee weapon, Sickle, for COD Mobile players is here, and players can grab the same through the new Seasonal event. 'Sickle' is part of the rewards in the Razor Sharp challenge, which will end when COD Mobile Season 4 ends.

🗡 So you like to melee your enemies?

🆕 A new melee weapon, Sickle has joined the loadout!



💪 Obtain by completing the Razor Sharp Seasonal Challenge available to play NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/ivc1nATYp0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 9, 2021

The Razor Sharp Challenge has seven levels or tasks, and Sickle is available on the sixth level. So, players will have to complete a total of six tasks to grab the new COD Mobile melee weapon.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 4: How to unlock Epic Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable.

Razor Sharp Seasonal Challenge in COD Mobile Season 4

Razor Sharp features seven tasks (Image via Activision)

As mentioned already, the Razor Sharp challenge has seven tasks and most of them are either based on secondary weapons or perks. So, players can have a look at them before pursuing them.

How to unlock Sickle in Razor Sharp

Sickle can be unlocked after completing the first six levels (Image via Activision)

Here's the list of the first six tasks that players need to complete to get their hands on Sickle:

Tasks:

Play three Multiplayer matches. Kill 15 enemies in MP matches with the Dead Silence perk equipped. Kill 20 enemies in MP matches with the Quick Fix Perk equipped. Kill five enemies with Melee weapons. Earn the Melee Master Medal once in BR matches (excluding Warfare). Kill the same player three times in MP matches twice.

Rewards:

200 credits 10 Weapon XP cards FHJ-18 - Carrion S36 - Carrion Punk Skull Spray Sickle

Tips:

For the Perk-related missions, players will have to make changes to their Loadouts in MP matches.

Melee Master medal can be earned in BR mode when players kill four or more enemies with a Melee weapon. So, players should use Melee weapons more efficiently in BR modes, and score bot kills with the Melee weapons.

Sickle's in-game stats

Sickle - in-game stats (Image via Activision)

Damage: 70

Accuracy: 70

Range: 10

Fire Rate: 8

Mobility: 90

Control: 70

Task Seven: Earn Relentless Medal once in MP Matches

Razor Sharp - Seventh task (Image via Activision)

Reward: Moon Mesas - Rare Calling card

Total Battle XP earned: 21000 after the completion of all seven tasks.

Also read: Top 5 AK-47 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 4

Edited by Gautham Balaji