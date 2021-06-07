Top 5 AK-47 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 4

Among all the Assault Rifles in COD Mobile, AK-47 is still one of the best in the armory. This is the reason behind the fan-favorite status of the COD Mobile gun and also why Activision often introduces Epic Weapon blueprints for the gun. AK-47 has maintained its meta status since the early seasons.

Whether it's Battle Royale mode or MP mode, AK-47 has been the first choice of many COD Mobile fans, but this also raises the dilemma among the players on which custom loadout to use.

Best available Gunsmith Loadouts for AK-47 in COD Mobile

Image via Activision

To access all AK-47 gunsmith attachments, players should unlock them by gaining Weapon XP for AK-47. Players can do this via grinding with the gun or using Weapon XP cards. After players have ranked up for AK-47 gunsmith, they can further construct the best gunsmith loadout according to their gameplay strategy.

#5 - Long-range or Mid-range (Defensive or Stealth)

Image via Activision

This loadout setting is best if players want to keep a low profile and don't want to engage in a direct fight with enemies. Players can use this loadout to score longshot medals with ease while holding a position. However, players should avoid this loadout setting in short-range fights due to less mobility and fire rate.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Stock: MIP Strike Stock

Barrel: OWC Ranger

Scope: 3X Tactical Scope 3

Perk: FMJ

4 - Mid-range (Balanced)

Image via Activision

This is a great loadout to provide support to teammates from a relatively long-range. Accuracy and control stats are highly buffed while the mobility is nerfed. Using this loadout in close-range battles is not a wise thing.

Barrel: OWC Marksman

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Scope: Tactical Scope

Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

#3 - Mid-range (Aggressive)

Image via Activision

It is satisfying to finish off the approaching enemies from a longer range. The loadout settings in COD Mobile's MP mode does that job really well. Decent accuracy, mobility, and control serve the purpose of attack very well over mid-range fights.

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock: YKM Light Stock

Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 5

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag A

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

#2 - Close-range (Balanced)

Image via Activision

When players are designated a supporting role in the team while pursuing a short-range fight, this loadout setting helps them keep themselves grounded and not go over the top.

Players with this gunsmith loadout must remember to take cover, provide cover fire, and take shots while keeping an eye on the surroundings.

Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard

Stock: YKM Light Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Underbarrel: operator Foregrip

#1 - Close-range (Aggressive)

Image via Activision

If gamers want to go berserk, this is the ultimate gunsmith setting they are looking for in COD Mobile. In close-range battles, accuracy doesn't matter as much as mobility. Additionally, the insane fire rate ensures opponents don't catch a breath, literally. But for the nerfed control, the players are advised to practice with this setting to become comfortable.

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake

Stock: No stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition: 5.45 Caliber Ammo

Barrel: MIP Light Barrel (Short)

