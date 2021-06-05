5 best gun combinations in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile season 4: Spurned & Burned has launched, and this time around, the battle royale has a Wild West theme to it.

The game has also introduced several unique features such as Clan Wars, a new battle pass with a marksman rifle, and much more.

COD Mobile has even made modifications to various weapons and weapon types. Now, several LMGs in the game are less usable at close-to-medium range but shine at long range.

It's nice to see improvements being made to the game, but there is one significant disadvantage to all these changes.

Players will find there that their previously trusted loadout no longer packs the punch it once did and that they need to make changes.

What gun combo to use in COD Mobile Season 4

1) AK-47 + Locus

The AK-47 has forever been admired within the COD Mobile community and it still is one of the best guns in the game, if not the best.

AK-47 is excellent at producing deadly blows to enemies and now comes with enhanced damage at greater ranges. This is a must-have weapon in every COD Mobile player's loadout.

The Locus Sniper rifle is everything a player wants from a sniper rifle. The sniper rifle is madly accurate and is accompanied by high damage output.

The locus sniper was added in the original Season 2 update of COD Mobile and has been ruling the battlefield ever since.

2) M4 LMG + QXR

Light-machine guns have seen the most radical stat changes in season 4. All of the weapons in this class have undergone solid improvements.

But, selecting the best one isn't straightforward, as there is a variety of them to choose from. Presently, the M4 LMG seems to be the go-to option.

The gun has undergone changes that make it much more useful at close and medium range and can complement other weapons too.

Sub-machine guns in season 4 allow increased mobility, making them the best weapon option for a run-and-gun style. They additionally have improved accuracy at longer ranges as well.

The QXR SMG has been a fan-favorite option for a while now and the weapon has undergone a lot of changes for the better, making it a good SMG option for players.

3) KRM-262 + PP19 Bizon

KRM-262 is a great choice when it comes to shotguns. It has sufficient range and a short spread. This shotgun has exceptional one-shot potential at close-to-medium range.

PP19 Bizon was introduced last season and is one of the best SMGs in the game. The main advantage of having a PP19 Bizon is its magazine size, as it doubles as an LMG as well. It also allows players mobility and agility during the game.

4) QQ9 Sirgun + Echo

QQ9 Sigrun can be another weapon of choice for players who can master the recoil pattern of this weapon. With the No Stock and Rear Grip, the gun is blazing fast and can fire in all ranges in COD Mobile.

Echo is a self-loading shotgun with a high damage rate, and it is ideal for those players who engage in close-quarter fights a lot.

5) AS VAL Double Edge + Striker

Although the AS VAL has a lot of vertical recoil (which can be minimized with the rear grip), it can be a useful choice too. Players can utilize its vertical recoil to land headshots and obtain damage multipliers. After the current buff, this AR, with its deadly hip-fire accuracy and headshot damage, is a great choice.

The Striker, with the correct loadout, starring all the best attachments, will surely wreak havoc on the COD Mobile battlefield.

