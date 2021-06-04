5 tips to improve aim in COD Mobile

Aiming is the main aspect of any shooter game, especially in a game like COD Mobile that provides one of the best in-game gun mechanics on mobile platforms. The brilliant optimization of in-game gun mechanics is what makes it tough for most beginners to master aiming.

It can take days or even weeks for players to improve and ultimately master aiming mechanics in COD Mobile. However, a few optimizations can quickly improve players' aim. This article will discuss similar tips and changes that players can make to their gameplay to improve aiming.

A few tactics to implement which will improve players' aim in COD Mobile

5) Practice in 'Training Mode' and 'Practice vs AI'

Here, players can see how accurate their aim is and improve it. Both 'Practice' modes will help players work on their movement and aim while equipping their desired gun.

However, the difficulty level is quite low as compared to COD Mobile's regular Multiplayer mode game. Players should practice with different guns to understand recoil patterns and work on that aspect too.

4) Change HUD settings

In COD, Mobile gamers can customize HUD settings as per their handling and control. It is necessary to have good controls to master the aiming with different controls. A customized HUD layout will help players become more comfortable with scoping and handling the recoil of a weapon.

3) Play matches without any attachments

It may sound inconvenient, but it is better to feel the gun's recoil pattern without any attachments. As players get more comfortable without any gunsmith attachments, it will ultimately help them become pro at handling recoil.

Apart from this, playing actual games without any proper loadout will further help players get a general idea of enemy movements. Players can increase the difficulty by playing in Ranked mode once they have improved in regular mode.

2) Optimize Sensitivity

Players can work on their movement and aim in COD Mobile up to a point, but sometimes, if the sensitivity is not optimized correctly, all of it may be in vain. Players must look at their sensitivity settings for both MP and BR modes.

These settings vary from Camera sensitivity, Acceleration, Rotation mode, Firing sensitivity and Gyroscope Sensitivity. Players should not go for any general settings and customize them as per their convenience. For beginners, a medium-level sensitivity is great, and they can increase sensitivity as they improve.

1) Learn to use Gyroscope

Using a Gyroscope while scoping can prove to be a great help, but it is tough to master. Players can start using the gyroscope in Practice mode first and transition it to the regular mode after getting comfortable with it. Players can also optimize Gyrocope's sensitivity in COD Mobile.

#Bonus Tip: Aim for the head to master aiming with any weapon.

Once players have applied all of the tips given above to their gameplay, they can master aiming in COD Mobile. But as mentioned earlier, for beginners, it will take days or even weeks to improve at aiming. Here are some additional tips and tricks by 'ABU - Call of Duty Mobile' to improve the aim in COD Mobile:

