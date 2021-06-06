Medic BR Medal in COD Mobile: All you need to know

There are many in-game milestones and medals in COD Mobile that players can achieve. All of these milestones and medals are achieved by grinding in-game, and most of the time, some of these special COD Mobile achievements are part of some in-game event.

✨A new epic blueprint is ready for you to unlock!



🎯Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable



💪Grind your way through the objectives from the Gold or Nothing Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile NOW to obtain! pic.twitter.com/jcTjGicNEE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 2, 2021

A seasonal event, 'Gold or Nothing,' in COD Mobile, was introduced by Activision, which features similar grindable missions like using operator skills or earning in-game medals. MP Medals 'Bull's eye, and Avenger,' and BR medals 'worm, and Medic BR,' are part of the challenge.

This article will dive into talking about the Medic BR medal in COD mobile

Also read: COD Mobile Season 4: How to unlock Epic Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable

What is the Medic BR medal in COD mobile

Image via Activision

Medic is a Battle Royale mode exclusive medal that players can achieve in any Battle Royale map or mode in COD Mobile.

The medal is related to the use of medical items in BR Mode, and upon successfully unlocking it, players can view the same in their profile section's "Player Medals" tab under BR mode.

How to unlock Medic BR medal

Image via Activision

The only condition of the medal is gaining or recovering more than 200 HP in a COD Mobile BR match. So, players need to find medical equipment in any BR mode match and use the same to heal the procured damage.

Image via Activision

If players haven't taken any damage from an opponent, they can use the adrenaline to recover more than 200 HP quickly. Players should not indulge in long fights and return to cover to use medical items. They can also procure some damage by going in and out of the play zone.

'Gold or Nothing' Medic BR medal mission in COD Mobile Season 4

Gold or Nothing - Task 6 (Image via Activision)

The sixth task of the Gold or Nothing seasonal challenge is a Medic BR medal mission. To reach the sixth task, players will complete the previous five missions. Players will have to earn three Medic BR medals.

SKS - Iron Hunter (Image via Activision)

Upon completing the sixth task, players will get 4000 Battle XP and a rare 'SKS - Iron Hunter' camo which they can flaunt in COD Mobile. Apart from the reward, this will also unlock the gateway for the final task and locked reward, Epic Kilo Bolt-Action-Constable.

Here's a gameplay video by 'My Gaming' YouTube channel regarding the same mission.

Also read: COD Mobile: Best Gunsmith loadout for PP19 Bizon in Battle Royale mode.

Edited by Gautham Balaji