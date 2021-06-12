5 easiest medals to get in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile features a variety of game modes played over multiple maps. Gamers can score kills, support allies, survive and claim victories in these match types using different gameplay strategies.

In COD Mobile, almost every aspect of a player's gameplay can earn them in-game medals. These medals are often a part of some in-game missions and provide them with a sense of achievement.

But most of them are tough to achieve and need some grinding, while some are a piece of cake, and players can earn these medals easily.

Some COD Mobile medals were also a part of a recent Gold or Nothing seasonal challenge:

✨A new epic blueprint is ready for you to unlock!



🎯Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable



💪Grind your way through the objectives from the Gold or Nothing Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile NOW to obtain! pic.twitter.com/jcTjGicNEE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 2, 2021

This article talks about five of the easiest medals to unlock in COD Mobile Season 4.

Easily obtainable COD Mobile medals in Season 4

5) Bull's Eye

Kill an enemy with the Hunter Killer Drone (Image via Activision)

The Multiplayer mode medal, Bull's Eye, in COD Mobile is much easier to get than it seems. Players have to release a Hunter Killer drone, pointing at enemies, without directly engaging with them.

Although this medal requires a minimal amount of timing, it is still easier to achieve than most others.

4) Berserker

Kill three enemies without dying (Image via Activision)

To achieve the Berserker medal, players can use some cover to survive while scoring three kills without dying.

The required skillset for this medal is low, and any beginner can quickly get this medal in COD Mobile's MP mode.

3) Marathon

Run more than 2000 meters (Image via Activision)

This is a Battle Royale mode medal that requires absolutely no enemy engagement, as players can get the Marathon medal by running in-game.

They need to run a total of 2000 meters in COD Mobile's BR mode to unlock the Marathon Medal, which they can efficiently complete by randomly running in-game.

2) Blindman

Finish a game with less than 10% weapon accuracy (Image via Activision)

Players can unlock the Blindman medal by literally showing zero skills in the BR mode.

To achieve Blindman, they can use a strategy of misfiring and not aiming at enemies. It will reduce their shooting accuracy to less than 10% and unlock this medal.

1) Worm

Stay prone for more than 180 seconds (Image via Activision)

"Worm" can be unlocked by going prone for more than 180 seconds in COD Mobile's BR mode. Players can use camping techniques in the buildings and houses to unlock this medal Worm while pretty much doing nothing.

However, they should make sure that there is no opponent around them to be on the safer side.

Gamers need to remember that the above-mentioned BR mode medals cannot be unlocked in the Warfare mode. After unlocking all the medals, they can view the same in their profiles under the medals display.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer