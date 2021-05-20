COD Mobile Season 4: Battle Pass, new weapons, new Operators, and more details

Season 4 of COD Mobile is expected to arrive on May 27th, 2021 (UTC), and the theme of the upcoming season has been leaked online. The new season's theme is called "Spurned and Burned," set in the marshy wastelands of the West.

The upcoming theme draws strong similarities to COD Mobile Season 6's theme, "Once upon a time in Rust," which came out in May 2020. Here's a look at the Season 4 teaser, as uploaded by YouTube Channel "Aries":

COD Mobile Season 4 is expected to bring a major update, with many weapon changes and mode additions on the way. There has been a lot of build-up about the new Battle Pass and BP bundle additions.

Along with the theme, the BP rewards were also leaked on social media by various users like '@GamingTvWithU' and '@ClusterStorm01.' This article will include all the details that have been leaked about the upcoming battle pass in COD Mobile.

New BP rewards in upcoming COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned

Upcoming BP includes various Cowboy-styled items (Image via Activision)

Every season, players get the opportunity to buy COD Mobile's Premium Battle Pass to grab many Epic items, including weapon blueprints, equipment, and Operators, after grinding in-game. Apart from buying the Premium Pass, players can also directly unlock certain tiers by additionally buying BP bundles.

Much like the previous ones, COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is also expected to feature a long lineup of Epic rewards based on its Cowboyesque Western theme. The following is a list of all the leaked Battle Pass rewards:

Epic Weapon Blueprints

M4 - Spurred was spotted in the leaked teaser (Image via Activision)

M4 - Spurred

Razorback - Stirrup

AGR 556 - Western Crown

RUS-79U - Wretched

MK2 - Brushstroke

Epic Characters

Four epic operators are coming in Season 4 via BP (Image via Activision)

Morte - Conciliatore

Scarlett Rhodes - Carmine

Alex - Bounty Hunter

Scylla - Dusted

Other items

Charm - Horned up

Backpack - Greasewood

'Lasso Dance' emote

Calling Card - Standoff at Dusk (Legendary item)

Avatar - Bounty Hunter

Frame - Bounty Hunter

BP Bundle rewards

Charm - Cactus

Shovel - Sandy Spade

Frame - Cactus

Avatar - Cactus Buddy

New Additions (Free BP rewards)

A new functional weapon MK2 is a free BP reward in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

New Functional Weapon - MK2

MK2 New Scorestreak - Hawk X3

COD Mobile's Season 4 will take a week to arrive, and players who have not maxed out Season 3's Battle Pass can do the same in the meantime. Here's another trailer and video uploaded by 'GR Esports' on Youtube regarding COD Mobile Season 4 BP and other rewards:

