COD Mobile Season 3: How to unlock Operator "Battery - Birthstone"

Season 4 is just two weeks away, and COD Mobile players are busy pushing rank and grinding various in-game challenges. The most recent addition to the list of these events and challenges is the "Gadget Mule" Seasonal Challenge that provides an opportunity to players seeking free rewards.

"Gadget Mule" explores the tactical aspect of COD Mobile, especially for players who love scorestreaks, operator skills, and other tactical equipment. Players can grab a unique "Battery - Birthstone" Operator along with other rare rewards by simply grinding.

Here are all the details players need to know about the 'Gadget Mule' event to unlock Battery - Birthstone in COD Mobile:

"Gadget Mule" event in COD Mobile Season 3

Image via Activision

There are seven missions in the 'Gadget Mule' Challenge and each one is tougher than the last. Players will have to complete each one of them in successive turns. Here's the list of all featured tasks and rewards in the Seasonal Challenge:

Rewards and Tasks

Task 1: Use Scorestreaks five times in MP Matches.

Gadget Mule - First stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

200 Credits for the credit store purchases.

1000 Battle Pass XP

Task 2: Use the Care Package Scorestreak 10 times in MP Matches

Gadget Mule - Second stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

MW11 - Paper Star

2000 Battle Pass XP

Task 3: Use Trophy Systems in MP Matches ten times.

Gadget Mule- Third stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

15 Weapon XP cards

2000 Battle Pass XP

Task 4: Kill 20 enemies in MP Matches with the Cold-Blooded Perk Equipped.

Gadget Mule - Fourth stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

M16 - Paper Star

3000 Battle Pass XP

Task 5: Use the Hacker Class 15 times in BR Matches.

Gadget Mule - Fifth stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

'Sushi Beast' Sticker

4000 Battle Pass XP

Task 6: Destroy Scorestreaks with FHJ-18 five times in MP Matches

Gadget Mule - Sixth stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

25 Weapon XP Cards

5000 Battle Pass XP

Task 7: Kill five enemies with the Clown Class in BR Matches

Gadget Mule - Seven stages (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Battery - Birthstone

6000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks

Care Package (Image via Activision)

Players need to focus on killing more and more enemies, as more kills equals more points and quick procurement Scorestreaks. Players' aim should be on scoring headshots for easy kills.

The use of choke points and taking possible cover will be helpful to survive, as most of the time, death resets the recharge of scorestreaks.

'Hacker' BR Class (Image via Activision)

Players can acquire the required Scorestreaks, BR Classes, and operator skills from the Credit Store with the exchange of Credits.

For the first mission, players can equip UAVs and Hunter Killer Drones and randomly use them while surviving and killing opponents.

