COD Mobile Season 4 leaks: New Dome map, Become War Rambo event, Holger-26, and more details

Activision recently revealed many new features that will make way for season 4 of COD Mobile, while many of the other new features were found by fans themselves through public test builds. The new season will feature new weapon balance changes, new optimizations, a new Multiplayer mode map and more. This article will feature all the details and leaks revealed regarding COD Mobile Season 4.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 3: 5 reasons why Trap Master class is overpowered in BR mode.

All details regarding new features in COD Mobile Season 4

The new expected additions and optimizations include a new Multiplayer map called Dome, a new Clan Wars feature, a possible new weapon, a new Rambo-themed event, various weapon balance changes, and more. Here are all the details that are revealed:

New Dome MP Map

Dome is a COD Modern Warfare 3 map (Image via Activision)

In a previous community update, developers revealed that a new MP map has been confirmed for Season 4. COD Mobile's new map is a reiteration of the map of the same name from COD MW 3. Dome is a small map that will feature close-quarter combat in the ruins of a building.

'Become War' Rambo-themed event

Become War can arrive just one week before the arrival of COD Mobile Season 4 (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile revealed in a recent Tweet that a Rambo-themed event would arrive in the coming days with the expected arrival of a Rambo Operator. Not much has been revealed regarding the event. However, the event might arrive sooner than Season 4, which is in the last week of COD Mobile Season 3.

Clan Wars

Clan Wars were also revealed in one of the previous community updates, a new feature that has drawn comparisons to Warriors Path events. Clan Wars will feature leaderboards, regions, daily missions, and point allocations similar to the current Warriors Path event but will be played between clans instead of two factions. The new feature will also bring exclusive shops, tokens, points and many rewards to COD Mobile.

The arrival of new Holger-26 LMG

Holger-26 can make its way to COD Mobile's Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Recent leaks revealed COD Warzone's weapon Holger-26 LMG in one of the test servers for COD Mobile Season 4. The new LMG might make its way to the game through an event or COD Mobile Battle Pass.

New Holger-26 Gameplay in CODM:https://t.co/Rsnqv1OmD3 pic.twitter.com/OBL3dulvBx — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) May 1, 2021

Weapon balance optimizations

Image via Activision

Almost every weapon class in COD Mobile will be receiving a nerf or buff in the coming season. Some of the weapons that can witness a change in stats are:

PDW-57

HG 40

QXR

Type 25

HBRa3

BK57

KN-44

Man-O-War

RPD

M4LMG

Akimbo .50 GS

The changes include optimization in weapon stats, mainly focusing on increasing Close Combat efficiency and performance in SMGs and LMGs while nerfing Long Range stats in some. Most ARs will also receive an overall balance in stats via a new update.

Season 3: Tokyo Escape is running, and players have various opportunities to grab rewards in the ongoing season. They can take part in various in-game events and unlock Premium Battle Passes with CP to unlock the rewards.