COD Mobile Season 3: How to unlock the Renetti Pistol

COD Mobile Season 3 saw another week full of new events and mode additions as many new features arrived in-game. Renetti, a much-awaited secondary weapon, is one of the latest additions to COD Mobile. Players can procure the new weapon just by grinding it out during the seasonal event 'Quick Hands.'
All of the event's missions are Pistol-oriented and can be completed one by one. Not concurrently. This article will discuss details about the 'Quick Hands' seasonal event in COD Mobile.
'Over Hands' event in COD Mobile Season 3
The event features seven missions, with each serving as a level-up to the preceding one. As the players succeed in completing each task, they can unlock unique rewards with some Battle Pass XP.
Tasks and Rewards
Mission 1: Play three matches in any mode
Rewards:
- 200 Credits for the credit store purchases.
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
Mission 2: Kill 15 enemies with Pistols
Rewards:
- Knife - Paper Star
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
Mission 3: Kill 30 enemies with MW-11
Rewards:
- 20 Weapon XP cards
- 2000 Battle Pass XP
Mission 4: Kill 30 enemies with any MW-11 equipped with FMJ Perk and four other Attachments (FMJ is added to the gunsmith menu)
Required attachments: Five
Rewards:
- Spray - Dragon Delight
- 2000 Battle Pass XP
Mission 5: Kill 30 enemies with Pistol equipped with four attachments
Required attachments: Four
Rewards:
- 'Mecha' Avatar
- 4000 Battle Pass XP
Mission 6: Kill five enemies with headshots using Pistols equipped with three attachments
Required attachments: Three
Rewards:
- ICR-1 - Birthstone
- 4000 Battle Pass XP
Mission 7: Win seven MP Matches with any J358 equipped (J358 must be equipped in-hand at the end of the match)
Rewards:
- Renetti Pistol
- 6000 Battle Pass XP
Tips and tricks to complete the 'Quick Hands' event
- Players need to play in teams with in-game friends to pursue win missions as coordination is the key to victory.
- Players must choose an optimized loadout for each Pistol mission and pursue the kill missions in Hardpoint to score more kills per match.
- The last win mission features the task of completing seven wins in MP mode. So, players can go for TDM, Frontline, or Free for All modes to complete each match quickly.
- Players should grind with the pistols to unlock attachments and use Weapon XP cards to enhance the Weapon XP further.
- Equip FMJ perk with pistols for attachment-related missions in the challenge.
Legendary Blueprint for Renetti Pistol
Along with the new functional weapon Renetti Pistol, a Legendary blueprint for the same was also introduced in COD Mobile as part of the new Legendary Draw 'Forged Steel Draw.' The following is a gameplay video of Legendary Renetti - Metal Phantom from famous YouTuber 'Yanrique':
