COD Mobile Forged Steel Draw: Legendary mace, price, all cosmetics, and more

The wait is finally over, COD mobile fans, as the second-ever Legendary character has arrived in-game. The much-awaited Legendary Mace character is the Forged Steel Draw's major reward and is officially named Mace - Final Guard.

Apart from this legendary character, COD Mobile's new lucky draw will feature a legendary blueprint for the newly released Renetti pistol.

The Mace will come with multiple customized features like the Dark Nikto or Nikto - Dark side. To procure all the Forged Steel Draw rewards, COD Mobile players will have to pay a hefty amount of COD points.

Players can fill up their CP wallet from the in-game store before heading to the draw. All details about the Forged Steel Draw are also listed below.

All details about COD Mobile's Forged Steel Draw

The Legendary Renetti - Metal Phantom is another major reward of COD Mobile's new draw (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, the legendary draw is a paid affair, and interested players will have to make sure they have thousands of CP in their wallets. Each reward will be duplicate protected and will be removed after being procured. All items have different initial odds according to their rarity, and their odds increase along with each turn's price.

The primary turn will cost around 10 CP (different for different servers). After each turn, the CP cost will increase either drastically or steadily depending upon the rarity and odds of the reward obtained.

Here's the list of all rewards along with their initial odds:

Rewards and initial odds

Rewards of the Forged Steel Draw (Image via Activision)

Mace - Final Guard: 0.08% (Legendary Character)

Renetti - Metal Phantom: 1.25% ( Legendary weapon blueprint)

DR-H - Metallurgy: 4.00% (Epic weapon blueprint)

'Now What?' emote: 4.67% (Epic item)

Wingsuit - Metallurgy: 5.50% (Epic item)

Axe - Metallurgy: 6.50% (Epic item)

'Into the Fire' calling card: 10.00% (Legendary item)

Backpack 3 - Metallurgy: 11.00% (Epic item)

'Memoriam' charm: 28.00% (Legendary item)

Combat axe - Metallurgy: 29.00% (Epic item)

Legendary Mace - Final Guard

Features of the new Legendary Mace - Final Guard (Image via Activision)

The main reward of the draw and COD Mobile's new Legendary character will have multiple customized features:

AR Wristwatch

Image via Activision

A customized wristwatch or hologram in red color that shows the player's kill count.

Customized loot boxes

Image via Activision

Loot boxes in Battle Royale will no longer be ordinary green as the Legendary character brings in the customized silvery grey loot boxes.

The special pose before dropping in a BR match

Image via Activision

Before dropping in a game, the players' character will show a specifically customized pose in contrast to the typical pose of other characters.

Customized scorestreak

Image via Activision

The new COD Mobile Legendary character will bring in a customized predator missile for the MP matches.

Twitter reactions

After the official tweet from COD Mobile came regarding the Forged Steel Draw, many fans reacted positively:

Lesss gooo gunna purchase the second it drop 👊😄 — Ben (@Ben98814692) May 6, 2021

My wallet is ready for this...



Btw please give us a legendary locus 🥺 — WiłdStałłiønYT🥚 (@_WildStallion__) May 6, 2021

Also ready for MACE finally 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oeo18zIXid — Souvik (@Souvik543) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, some were trolling COD Mobile for the super expensive lucky draw:

He is running for you wallets. The only one that is hiding is your money cause after that you dont have anymore left. Collect Mace - Final Guard Tomorrow in the new Lucky Draw and dry out your Cash savings. — FalloutboyYa (@FalloutboyYa) May 6, 2021

Use all your life time money now!!! — ︎ZS么Jarvis234 (@Axel99664432) May 6, 2021

