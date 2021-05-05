COD Mobile: Top 5 wallbang spots on Firing Range for Ranked MP

Wallbang in COD Mobile is an amazing aspect, as players can score free kills after executing a successful wallbang. In COD Mobile, similar to many other popular FPS like CS: GO, Valorant, and other COD titles on PC, a successful Wallbang can only be executed through thin surfaces like doors, windows, metal sheets, or sometimes walls due to in-game glitches.

It may sound exciting, but Wallbang is still an unknown aspect for many players due to its irrelevance on Mobile platforms, which is a consequence of the lesser number of pro players. As the mobile community continues to grow, features like wallbangs are slowly making their way into the game, as these strategies are part of gameplay adaptability.

COD Mobile's MP maps like the Firing range, Standoff, Crash, Crossfire, and many more have spots like these where wallbang executions can be done. This article will talk about the top 5 secret spots in the Firing range MP map, where players have more chances of successfully executing wallbangs:

Top 5 wallbang spots on Firing Range in COD Mobile Season 3

Before the players jump into the game, they need to equip the FMJ perk on their weapons for better bullet penetration. Apart from this weapon perk, players can use the Dead Silence Perk for the Operator to become incognito in-game.

Before successfully executing a wallbang in COD Mobile, the main points to remember are randomly shooting at thin surfaces and keeping an eye on the environment.

Here's the list of the top 5 spots in the Firing range:

#5. Middle Lane to Shooting Range

Image via VentzTV (YouTube)

Going prone and shooting through the Shooting range floor is an easy kill. Players should ensure they are not being watched by enemies as this can result in them getting killed.

Players also need to go prone around the corners from either side as most of the players tend to occupy corners as camping spots.

#4. Auto Repair - Ground floor to First Floor

Image via VentzTV (YouTube)

In the Auto Repair building, players can secure a kill by just aiming at the wooden floor of the first floor from the ground floor. The only condition is there should be an enemy camping there.

#3. Commando Center to White Warehouse

Image via VentzTV (YouTube)

Most of the enemies during Hardpoint matches tend to camp around the corners. So, there is a great chance that shooting from Commando Center shelter through the wooden window frame of White Warehouse can secure kills. Players should aim at the wooden window alone.

#2. The passageway to Warehouse no. 4

Image via VentzTV (YouTube)

Many players respawn near Warehouse no. 4. So, a newly respawned opponent can fall prey to the wallbang from Passageway if players are lucky enough.

#1. Barrack's hut first floor to the white warehouse

Image via VentzTV (YouTube)

This spot is more appropriate for Sniper lovers in COD Mobile. Again, the key is to fire randomly on a thin surface to finish off any camping opponent.

