COD Mobile fan suggests adding new Torso and Helmet cosmetics in lucky draws instead of Wingsuits

Activision has been really keen on adding new rare characters to COD Mobile every season. Players can find multiple Epic characters in the Premium Battle Pass along with various Legendary Weapon Draws. These Epic characters usually serve as the main prize along with the Legendary weapon.

Most of the time, these operators don a specific uniform as per the Season or some special event theme. Usually, these characters' fine looks motivate fans to pay high amounts of CP for Lucky Draws or bundles to grab them.

However, a Reddit user recently raised an important issue regarding the lack of Torso and Helmet attachments in these character bundles or Lucky draws.

The next part of this article discusses future optimizations that developers can make to these operators-oriented events, especially attachments.

Required character optimizations in COD Mobile

Discussion post on COD Mobile's subreddit (Image via reddit.com/r/CallOfDutyMobile/u/JKING798)

Most Epic characters don't have any customized Backpack, torso, or helmet attachments, as Redditor, u/JKING798 points out. The Lucky Draw and the crates in which these Operators feature include unreasonably expensive separate parachutes and Wingsuit skins.

These skins act as unwanted fillers in the draws, which developers should have left out.

Merging Wingsuit and Parachute skins' slot

Like many previous draws, Inari Okami draw features Parachute and Wingsuit skins which serve as unwanted fillers (Image via Activision)

Slots for Wingsuit and Parachute skins can be merged. This will help rehash the price and create space for another rare item.

If required, devs can completely remove the skins from expensive lucky draws as many users don't even want these skins to be a part of an expensive event.

Bundle Epic Operator with exclusive attachments

Exclusive cosmetic attachments need to be bundled with Epic Operators just like Firebreak - Carat thief (Image via Activision)

When players pay so much money, they expect their outfit to look fancy. Most Epic Operators don't have any of the Backpack, Torso, or Helmet attachments, which leaves a void and the look doesn't mesh with the attachments.

Developers need to add similar customized attachments they use for Epic's "Firebreak - Carat Thief" so the exclusivity of the product isn't compromised.

More Legendary Operators with items and bugs fixed

Even a Legendary Character like Dark Nikto doesn't have any customized Backpack (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile has just one Legendary Operator: Dark Nikto, part of Legendary Draw, back in November 2020. Since then, there have been no additions, and the game needs Backpack, Torso, and Helmet attachments for the Legendary Character really badly. There is no point in wasting money on a half-baked product.

There are definitely expectations about the addition of Legendary Mace - Metal Phantom, but bugs often kill the point of these Legendary items. These bugs need to be fixed, and more Legendary character equipment needs to be introduced.

Expected Operators

Firebreak - Panda is speculated to arrive in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, only Firebreak - Carat Thief has customized headgear and character-exclusive attachments, but there have been leaks about the addition of another similar operator, Fire Break - Panda, in COD Mobile Season 3. Firebreak - Panda is speculated to have exclusive Headgear, Backpack, and torso attachments.

