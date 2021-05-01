COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode might get a "Time Traveler" class in Season 4

Recently, popular YouTuber "ParkerTheSlayer," revealed on his YouTube channel that a new battle royale class, "Time Traveler," is going to arrive in COD Mobile Season 4. The class was spotted on the test servers for the upcoming season.

The devs also revealed a public test build for Season 4 in a recent community update, posted on the official subreddit of COD Mobile.

The test build will also include a new Multiplayer map called "Dome," major weapon optimizations, and a new Clan wars feature. If reports are to be believed, NA-45 will be nerfed while the devs are buffing the AS Val in Season 4.

Apart from these two weapons, multiple operator skills are also getting nerfed in Battle Royale mode.

New Battle Royale class Time Traveler in COD Mobile Season 4

New BR Class spotted in COD Mobile Season 4's test servers (Image via Activision)

Operator skills and battle royale classes form an essential support system for any player in COD Mobile. This is especially the case for battle royale classes, which can bring more versatility to the table as players can use them to attack, defend, escape or rush. Every battle royale class is useful for different players with different strategies, and Time Traveler will be no different.

The battle royale class is locked in the test server and there is no description available on it. From on the name, it can be inferred that the class is related to in-game time, and that time can either be travel time, recharge time, reload time, or time portals.

There is also speculation regarding the actual function of the Time Traveler class.

Expected features

Time Traveler Class is locked as of now (Image via YouTube/ParkerTheSlayer Clips)

The class may not feature time portals as speculated by overenthusiastic fans. Still, it might focus on the more tactical aspects of the Operator's in-game movement. The Time Traveler class should allow players to move quickly. Other than speed, the class will focus on rapidly refilling the Allies' class recharge.

The class will also bring in Glitch equipment, the functions of which have not been revealed. The class's availability and introduction might take place through an in-game event for COD Mobile's Season 4, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Whether the speculation and leaks are 100% correct or not, players will have to wait for the official announcement before getting excited.

