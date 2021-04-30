COD mobile Season 3: Tips and tricks to complete the Carnage challenge

The old and temporary Battle Royale mode, BR Warfare, is now available on COD Mobile, yet again. The gameplay of BR Warfare features a fight between two 20-member factions, with each faction consisting of five 4-member squads or similar duo or solo combinations. The winner is the first group to reach 150 points.

Apart from winning games, players can claim multiple rewards by playing BR Warfare matches through the Carnage Featured challenge. The Carnage event features unique rewards like weapon skins, equipment skins, and Weapon XP.

Here's how players can complete the Carnage event to claim the free rewards:

Also read: COD Mobile Season 3: Everything revealed about the Warriors Path event.

How to complete Carnage event in COD Mobile

The featured section in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The new featured event of COD Mobile Season 3 is a time-limited event and is up for just seven days. It features ten missions, and players can access the event in the Featured Events section of the 'Events' tab. Here are the missions for the Carnage challenge:

Play one BR Warfare Match - 10 points

Play three BR Warfare Matches - 20 points

Survive in BR Warfare Matches for 15 minutes - 10 points

Pick Epic Weapons three times in BR Warfare Matches - 10 points

Assist teammates five times in BR Warfare Matches - 10 points

Deal 2000 Damage in BR Warfare Matches - 10 points

Kill three enemies with headshots in BR Warfare Matches - 20 points

Kill 10 enemies in BR Warfare Matches - 10 points

Open Weapon Supply Crates five times in BR Warfare Matches - 20 points

Win three BR Warfare Matches - 20 points

Rewards

Advertisement

The Carnage event features five rewards (Image via Activision)

Each task in the challenge has been allotted a certain number of points to reach certain milestones and unlock rewards.

Rare "DR-H - Birthstone" skin is the major reward of the Carnage event (Image via Activision)

Here are all five rewards that players can procure from the event:

10 Weapon XP cards - unlocks at 60 points

Defender - Paper Star - unlocks at 70 points

ATV - Side Scale - unlocks at 80 points

Wingsuit - Side Scale - unlocks at 100 points

DR-H - Birthstone - unlocks at 120 points

Tips and tricks to complete the challenge

Advertisement

All tasks of the COD Mobile's featured event are to be pursued in BR Warfare mode (Image via Activision)

Gameplay strategies and tricks for the COD Mobile's Carnage event:

Players can choose a custom loadout with an epic weapon for in-game drops to complete the epic weapon task; if players don't have an epic weapon, they can procure one after completing the SMG Supremacy challenge.

Drop in the game with your friends, and coordination with the friends will help claim easy victories.

Find a decent weapon, preferably an SMG or AR, and don't indulge in fights right after landing. Players who know how to control Shotguns and LMGs can also make use of them.

Aim for headshots and work on your in-game movement. A better control layout will be beneficial.

Keep an eye on the enemies and loot the airdrops to procure the customized loots in BR Mode of COD Mobile.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 3: How to unlock the Overclocked Perk?