COD Mobile Season 3: Tips and tricks to complete SMG Supremacy challenge and win an Epic reward

COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape has been received very well by the fans after its release. Fans love the Japanese theme and the Epic rewards that are available in the Battle Pass. Many more such rewards are expected to arrive later this season via various events and draws.

A brand new Seasonal event, SMG Supremacy, just went online and offered a similar Epic reward for free. Players will have to complete the whole challenge to grab the Epic weapon blueprint.

💪 A new epic blueprint is awaiting your claim!



💥 HS0405 - Stone Mason



✔ Complete all the objectives for the SMG Supremacy Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile NOW to obtain! pic.twitter.com/kbUrXSCTYI — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 21, 2021

The following are the details of the new Seasonal challenge so players can grab the rewards.

Also read: COD Mobile fan reports issues with Dark Nikto outfit before Legendary Mace arrives in Season 3

How to complete SMG Supremacy event in COD Mobile Season 3

A Multiplayer mode-oriented challenge, SMG Supremacy features submachine gun-related missions like killing and winning with SMGs.

The challenge will be more of a skill test for players equipping SMGs. Players need to follow the following steps to see the missions of the challenge:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Advertisement

Step 2. Click on the "Events" icon and select the "Seasonal" section.

Click on "Seasonal" to have a look at ongoing COD Mobile events(Image via Activision)

Step 3. Tap on the "SMG Supremacy" option.

Step 4. The challenge features a total of tasks that players need to complete one by one while playing COD Mobile's Multiplayer mode. Needless to say, each task will be more challenging than the preceding one and will serve as a level up.

Here are all seven tasks for SMG Supremacy:

Also read: COD Mobile Season 3: Best hip-fire build for PP19 Bizon

#1. Kill 20 Enemies with any SMG

SMG Supremacy - First task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Advertisement

10 Weapon XP Cards for aiding Weapon XP.

1000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#2. Win three MP Matches with any SMG (SMG must be equipped in-hand by the end of the match)

SMG Supremacy - Second task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

200 Credits, which can be used in Credit Store.

1500 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#3. Kill 20 Enemies with Lightweight Perk Equipped

SMG Supremacy - Third task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

SMRS - Paper Star

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#4. Kill 30 Enemies with an SMG equipped with any five attachments

Advertisement

SMG Supremacy - Fourth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

20 Weapon XP Cards for aiding Weapon XP.

2000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#5. Kill 10 Enemies with headshots using an SMG equipped with three attachments equipped

SMG Supremacy - Fifth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Spray - Little Devil

3000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#6. Kill 20 Enemies with any PP19 - Bizon

SMG Supremacy - Sixth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

GKS - Paper Star

4000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

#7. Win seven games with PP19 - Bizon

Advertisement

SMG Supremacy - Seventh task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

HS0405 - Stone Mason, Epic Weapon with four attachments equipped.

6000 Battle Pass XP for progressing in Battle Pass tiers.

Required Strategy

Epic Weapon Blueprint is available as the main reward (Image via Activision)

The following are some tips that can be helpful:

To grab the free Epic Weapon, COD Mobile players need to focus on their loadout and opt for a Submachine Gun.

Grind in MP Mode to unlock PP19 - Bizon from Battle Pass, as the gun is required in final missions.

Equip Lightweight perk and keep altering the attachments according to the missions.

Aim for heads to acquire headshots and easy kills. Also, work on in-game movement to survive the enemy attacks.

Play with your in-game friends for better coordination and claim victories.

Once all the missions are finally completed, the respective rewards can be received via in-game mail of COD Mobile.

Also read: COD Mobile: When is Alcatraz BR mode coming back in Season 3