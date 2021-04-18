COD Mobile fan reports issues with Dark Nikto outfit before Legendary Mace arrives in Season 3

COD Mobile added its first-ever Legendary Operator, Nikto - Dark Side, in November 2020. Now, leaks and news regarding another character with Legendary Blueprint this Season are making the rounds.

If these reports are to be believed, Mace - Metal Phantom will be the second Legendary Operator added to COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape.

Before developers introduce another Operator outfit with a Legendary rarity to the Tokyo Escape, they need to resolve the issues regarding Nikto - Dark Side or Dark Nikto.

This article dives into some of the issues regarding Dark Nikto, as pointed out by a fan on Reddit.

The issues regarding Dark Nikto in COD Mobile

Recently, a Reddit user pointed out bugs related to Dark Nikto (Image via https://www.reddit.com/r/CallOfDutyMobile/u/da7GR)

A user on Reddit that went by u/da7GR pointed out some issues with the Dark Nikto while playing in-game.

The user mentioned an eye glitch that started happening during MP mode and continued in BR mode. The eyes don't glow and don't work properly. It is quite frustrating for any user who has spent lots of COD Points to acquire the Legendary Operator.

The voice line also has some issues (Image via https://www.reddit.com/r/CallOfDutyMobile/u/da7GR)

Another issue that the user pointed out in the same thread was the voice line bug. Dark Nikto speaks different lines instead of speaking its signature ones in a different voice. Like the previous issue, this, too, feels infuriating to any user.

Other users have also reported similar bugs (Image via https://www.reddit.com/r/CallOfDutyMobile/u/Born-Figure-4949)

Another bug was reported by a separate Reddit user who pointed the attention of developers towards another glitch where the eyes, neck, and Death counter-clock of the Operator weren't working properly.

These Bug reports have become common in COD Mobile and deserve serious attention. Consideration is also required because these Legendary skins can cost more than $100. The total cost of any lucky draw featuring these items can require up to 5000 COD points on average.

Although these Legendary Operators provide no tactical advantage to the players, they buy these Operators for personal pleasure. Developers must fix issues with such costly in-game assets. Activision should fix these bugs before another Legendary Operator arrives in COD Mobile Season 3.

In another update from the game, COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape has finally arrived, introducing tons of new in-game items. Here's an official tweet from COD mobile:

🌸 Season 3: Tokyo Escape is locked, loaded, and has deployed!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Oasis & Coastal

💥 PP19 Bizon

👨 Hidora Kai - The Boss

👩 Zero - Escape

& many more!



🆕 The new season is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/vl4oI7dkRq — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 17, 2021

