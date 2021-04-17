COD Mobile Season 3 challenge: Tips and tricks to complete Desert Sanctuary at the new Oasis map

Season 2 of COD Mobile: Day of Reckoning concluded yesterday. During Season 2, COD Mobile Players got many opportunities to grab rewards through seasonal and featured events. All of these challenges went offline along with Season 2.

Tokyo Escape, the latest season of COD Mobile, is live now. Along with it, the latest addition to the Multiplayer mode, Oasis map, has also been introduced.

Along with it, a new featured event, Desert Desert Sanctuary, is also online featuring Oasis-exclusive missions.

Here's an official teaser of the Oasis map:

Here's everything about the Desert Sanctuary challenge:

Desert Sanctuary Challenge in COD Mobile Season 3

All of the missions are to be completed in the Oasis 24/7 playlist (Image via Activision)

Desert Sanctuary is the first featured COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape and is entirely related to the new map: Oasis. Desert Sanctuary features a total of 10 missions and five rewards.

The "EVENTS" section in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

To access the event, players have to open the "EVENTS" section in COD Mobile and click on the featured tab.

The Desert Sanctuary features ten missions and five rewards (Image via Activision)

Here are the ongoing challenges and events that are shown.

Players can see the following missions along with points to be gained from the Desert Sanctuary:

List of featured tasks

Play one match from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 10 points

Play three matches from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 10 points

Play five matches from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 20 points

Win five matches from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 10 points

Use any throwable item five times in Oasis 24/7 matches - 10 points

Use scorestreaks three times in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points

Kill 15 enemies from Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points

Kill 10 enemies with Headshots in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points

Kill 30 enemies with SMGs in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points

Use Operator Skills five times in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points

Strategy

A loadout with a decent SMG is more suitable (Image via Activision)

Featured challenges feature multiple missions like killing enemies, playing and winning matches. Players must adopt a close-combat aggressive strategy to finish the job at Oasis 24/7 as the playlist only features Frontline mode.

The Oasis map features a lot of close-combat fights (Image via Activision)

A loadout with the player's personal best available SMG (QQ9 recommended if already unlocked) will be suitable to get more kills in close combats.

Use throwables and Scorestreaks randomly after each respawn (Image via Activision)

Players can also randomly throw any throwable at the start of each respawn for the throwable-related mission.

Players can easily claim victory with better coordination and weapon skills (Image via Activision)

To claim victory, players need to have full control over their weapons and coordination with their fellow teammates.

Players should look to play with their in-game friends rather than random teammates to get five wins quickly.

What are the rewards?

AK-47 - Side Scale (Image via Activision)

Each task in Desert Sanctuary serves as a stage, contributing a certain number of points for the redemption of rewards. Here's the list of all five rewards:

10 Weapon XP cards - unlocks at 50 points

200 Credits - unlocks at 60 points

FHJ-18 - Paper Star - unlocks at 80 points

Spirit of the Spring, an in-game Sticker - unlocks at 100 points

AK-47 - Side Scale - unlocks at 120 points

Players will get rewards via the in-game mail. After obtaining these, they can show off the same during the COD Mobile games. Here's an official tweet from COD Mobile regarding the updates of the new Season, Tokyo Escape:

🌸 Season 3: Tokyo Escape is locked, loaded, and has deployed!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Oasis & Coastal

💥 PP19 Bizon

👨 Hidora Kai - The Boss

👩 Zero - Escape

& many more!



🆕 The new season is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/vl4oI7dkRq — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 17, 2021

