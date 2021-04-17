COD Mobile Season 3 challenge: Tips and tricks to complete Desert Sanctuary at the new Oasis map

Season 2 of COD Mobile: Day of Reckoning concluded yesterday. During Season 2, COD Mobile Players got many opportunities to grab rewards through seasonal and featured events. All of these challenges went offline along with Season 2.
Tokyo Escape, the latest season of COD Mobile, is live now. Along with it, the latest addition to the Multiplayer mode, Oasis map, has also been introduced.
Along with it, a new featured event, Desert Desert Sanctuary, is also online featuring Oasis-exclusive missions.
Here's an official teaser of the Oasis map:
Here's everything about the Desert Sanctuary challenge:
Desert Sanctuary Challenge in COD Mobile Season 3
Desert Sanctuary is the first featured COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape and is entirely related to the new map: Oasis. Desert Sanctuary features a total of 10 missions and five rewards.
To access the event, players have to open the "EVENTS" section in COD Mobile and click on the featured tab.
Here are the ongoing challenges and events that are shown.
Players can see the following missions along with points to be gained from the Desert Sanctuary:
List of featured tasks
- Play one match from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 10 points
- Play three matches from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 10 points
- Play five matches from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 20 points
- Win five matches from Oasis 24/7 Playlist - 10 points
- Use any throwable item five times in Oasis 24/7 matches - 10 points
- Use scorestreaks three times in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points
- Kill 15 enemies from Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points
- Kill 10 enemies with Headshots in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points
- Kill 30 enemies with SMGs in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points
- Use Operator Skills five times in Oasis 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points
Strategy
Featured challenges feature multiple missions like killing enemies, playing and winning matches. Players must adopt a close-combat aggressive strategy to finish the job at Oasis 24/7 as the playlist only features Frontline mode.
A loadout with the player's personal best available SMG (QQ9 recommended if already unlocked) will be suitable to get more kills in close combats.
Players can also randomly throw any throwable at the start of each respawn for the throwable-related mission.
To claim victory, players need to have full control over their weapons and coordination with their fellow teammates.
Players should look to play with their in-game friends rather than random teammates to get five wins quickly.
What are the rewards?
Each task in Desert Sanctuary serves as a stage, contributing a certain number of points for the redemption of rewards. Here's the list of all five rewards:
- 10 Weapon XP cards - unlocks at 50 points
- 200 Credits - unlocks at 60 points
- FHJ-18 - Paper Star - unlocks at 80 points
- Spirit of the Spring, an in-game Sticker - unlocks at 100 points
- AK-47 - Side Scale - unlocks at 120 points
Players will get rewards via the in-game mail. After obtaining these, they can show off the same during the COD Mobile games. Here's an official tweet from COD Mobile regarding the updates of the new Season, Tokyo Escape:
