COD Mobile Season 3 leak reveals Legendary Renetti Pistol from Warzone

COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape will go live in less than 24 hours, and there has been a flood of leaks about the upcoming season.

There are going to be plenty of new additions to the game. Some of these include new multiplayer maps, new modes, new BR classes, and new weapons other than the brand new weapon and equipment skin additions.

Season 2 of COD Mobile saw the introduction of a Mythic Weapon. Similarly, Season 3 will feature a weapon blueprint for Legendary rarity. If recent leaks are to be believed, COD Mobile may introduce a Legendary weapon mid-season.

This article dives into everything known about the pistol so far.

Legendary skin for Renetti might come to COD Mobile Season 3

In-game stats comparison of Renetti - Metal Phantom v/s Renetti (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile recently announced the arrival of Renetti Pistol in Season 3. Renetti will serve as another pistol addition after the .50 GS Desert Eagle from COD: MW Warzone.

Players can also see the akimbo fighting style of Renetti as it makes its way into the game.

💯👍 A lot of you guessed it right and yes it's coming!



💥 Both the PP19 Bizon & the Renetti are coming to #CODMobile as a part of the new season!



3️⃣ Season 3: Tokyo Escape is launching on 4/16 at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/gynxj86k21 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 14, 2021

A recent leak hinted at the introduction of Legendary Blueprint for Renetti. The Legendary skin might come later in the season, along with other rewards.

Default Renetti + Legendary Renetti pic.twitter.com/3hLV47fQMC — Zenix (@Zenix_CODM) April 15, 2021

Players can also see a similar blueprint in the official wallpaper of COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape, where Legendary Character Mace - Metal Phantom is seen donning the Renetti - Metal Phantom.

(Image via Activision)

The Legendary weapon, much like the previous ones, will be part of a mid-season lucky draw featuring the Legendary Mace operator. The details of the draw and the Legendary are yet to be officially announced by the developers.

Fans are jubilant

Here's how fans reacted to the leaks and base version of the weapon:

While fans also welcomed the basic version of the gun.

Tokyo Escape will be bringing in many exclusive rewards along with new maps/modes as COD Season 3 will go online on April 17, 2021 (UTC).

Meanwhile, players can complete their remaining Featured and Seasonal challenges to grab rewards before the end of the season.

Along with Season 2, all events and temporary modes/maps, including Alcatraz, will go offline after April 16, 2021. Players will need to update their games from the Playstore or App Store to continue in Season 3.

