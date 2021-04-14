COD Mobile Season 2 Noxious Draw Redux: Price, rewards, legendary PDW-57, and more details

Season 2 of COD Mobile had many lucky draws and challenges for those willing to pay COD points and earn rewards. After Season 3 was officially announced, the final Lucky draw event made its way to COD Mobile.

Unique skins for weapons, equipment, and an operator are among the rewards of the latest draw called Noxious Draw Redux. Willing players have to ensure that they have enough COD points.

This article dives into everything to know about the draw.

COD Mobile's Noxious Draw Redux

Noxious Draw Redux in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Noxious Draw Redux features ten rewards. Since it is a paid draw, each turn costs different. Even the first cost will vary according to the location and server.

Here's how to get all the items of the draw:

How to complete Noxious Draw Redux

Players should follow the following steps to claim all of the items in the Draw:

Step 1. Open COD Mobile.

Step 2. Tap on the "Noxious Draw Redux" icon after some scrolling.

(Image via Activision)

Step 3. The draw requires an initial payment of ten COD points (different for different locations, servers, and versions). After the first payment, each succeeding turn's cost will increase randomly according to the odds of the remaining items in the prize pool.

Details of the draw (Image via Activision)

The increase can be consistent and/or controlled like 30 COD points, 50 COD points, 100 COD points, 120 COD points, and so on. It can also be steep and sharp like 150 COD points, 350 COD points, 600 COD points, and so on.

What are the rewards?

PDW-57 - Toxic waste (Image via Activision)

The draw features ten rewards, mainly weapon skins, including one Legendary skin for PDW-57. Each item has different odds, and the odds will increase after every turn. However, this increase is purely dependent upon the previous rewards earned from the draw.

The following is the list of all the rewards with their initial odds:

PWD-57 - Toxic waste - 0.08%

Witch Doctor in its default uniform - 1.25%

DR-H - Sludge - 4.00%

Outside the Circle, Calling Card - 4.67%

MW11 - Cosmos - 5.50%

"Swerve" emote - 6.50%

Hazmat, Charm of Hazmat - 10.00%

SMRS - Cosmos - 11.00%

Sticky Grenade - Cosmos - 28.00%

Knife - Cosmos - 29.00%

Witch Doctor in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Apart from the Legendary PDW-57 Skin, the last lucky draw of COD Mobile Season 2 also offers an epic operator Witch Doctor. Each item is duplicate protected and will get removed after procurement.

Players can earn all the rewards with luck, and if the players are lucky enough, they can grab these rewards for lesser COD points than others.

Twitter reactions

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the draw and its rewards after attaining them:

Didn’t feel the charm was worth $20 so I’m happy. DR-H is sick as well as all the cosmos skins. pic.twitter.com/nbQxJAsKPD — Cory Harkleroad (@cory_harkleroad) April 14, 2021

Some were not impressed with the items:

To expensive for the character skin and crappy guns — MADxPANDAxGAMING (@MADPANDAGAMER74) April 14, 2021

i didn´t like it — SANDO__21 (@SANDO2111) April 14, 2021

One word ! UGLY!!!!!!!!!! — marvin h (@marvinh10459181) April 14, 2021

