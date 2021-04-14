COD Mobile Season 3 early patch notes: New game modes, BR class, new MP maps, Legendary Mace Lucky Draw, and more

The COD Mobile Season 3 update is set to arrive this week. Activision never fails to amaze its players, with multiple new features in every new update.
The developers have already revealed the early patch notes for the upcoming COD Mobile Season 3. Yesterday, Activision on Twitter officially posted a tweet revealing the early patch notes of the upcoming season.
The first line of the tweet read:
The target is set – We’re going to Japan.
COD Mobile Season 3 early patch notes
Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season, so here's everything to know about COD Mobile Season 3 so far:
Expected release date:
Activision has confirmed that the new season of COD Mobile is set to arrive later this week, and players will get an update on April 17.
Leaks:
The developers have revealed some of the key details about the new update. Here are a few of them:
#1 - Weapons
Players will get two new weapons in the game in the new update. One will be the Renetti Pistol, and the other one will be the PP19 Bizon SMG.
#2 - Map
The developers have confirmed the addition of two new maps in COD Mobile season 3: Oasis and Coastal. And the teaser for both the maps has been revealed as well.
Here is the teaser for the Coastal Map:
Also, here is the teaser for the Oasis Map:
#3 - New Multiplayer modes
Players will get a chance to fight in a new Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile Season 3 with the introduction of Swords & Stones and Night Modes.
The Operators will only be deployed with melee weapons and grenades. Players will need to eliminate enemies to boost movement and attack speed.
#4 - New Battle Pass rewards
With the commencement of the new season, there will be brand new Battle Pass rewards for players.
In the Battle Pass, free tiers, players will get the new Operator Skill— Bull Charge at tier 14 and the new PP19 Bizon submachine gun at tier 21. Also, the free tier items include the Samurai Tuna Charm, the Samurai Chop Calling Card, the Severed camo series, and more.
In the Premium tier Battle Pass, players will get the new Operator, Hidora Kai – The Boss at tier 1, alongside the Type 25 – Oni, the Showdown Calling Card, and the Hannya Charm.
#5 - New Battle Royale Class
The latest Battle Royale class, the Spotter, will be arriving later this season in a “Quick Hands” seasonal challenge. The event will be available in the first week of May.
#6 - Warrior’s Path Event
Players will need to defend their honor in the new Warrior’s Path-themed event. They must fight against their allies to acquire new territory and earn new rewards in the process.
Players can read the detailed patch notes here.