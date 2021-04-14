COD Mobile Season 3 early patch notes: New game modes, BR class, new MP maps, Legendary Mace Lucky Draw, and more

The COD Mobile Season 3 update is set to arrive this week. Activision never fails to amaze its players, with multiple new features in every new update.

The developers have already revealed the early patch notes for the upcoming COD Mobile Season 3. Yesterday, Activision on Twitter officially posted a tweet revealing the early patch notes of the upcoming season.

The first line of the tweet read:

The target is set – We’re going to Japan.

Looking for some exclusive new info on #CODMobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape, like Battle Pass info 🤔?



Find that all and more on the latest Activision Blog👇 https://t.co/QJ8iwc798S — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021

COD Mobile Season 3 early patch notes

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season, so here's everything to know about COD Mobile Season 3 so far:

Expected release date:

Activision has confirmed that the new season of COD Mobile is set to arrive later this week, and players will get an update on April 17.

Leaks:

The developers have revealed some of the key details about the new update. Here are a few of them:

#1 - Weapons

Players will get two new weapons in the game in the new update. One will be the Renetti Pistol, and the other one will be the PP19 Bizon SMG.

💯👍 A lot of you guessed it right and yes it's coming!



💥 Both the PP19 Bizon & the Renetti are coming to #CODMobile as a part of the new season!



3️⃣ Season 3: Tokyo Escape is launching on 4/16 at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/gynxj86k21 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 14, 2021

#2 - Map

The developers have confirmed the addition of two new maps in COD Mobile season 3: Oasis and Coastal. And the teaser for both the maps has been revealed as well.

Here is the teaser for the Coastal Map:

🗺Another new and unique CODM map is coming and preparing for deployment!



👍Coastal, a new multiplayer map, will be hitting #CODMobile shortly after the launch of Season 3! pic.twitter.com/5Js6FmdSmT — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021

Also, here is the teaser for the Oasis Map:

✌️Not one... but TWO new maps are coming next season!



🗺 A familiar multiplayer map, Oasis will be deploying in #CODMobile later this week when Season 3 launches! pic.twitter.com/0qoK7j9dzS — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021

#3 - New Multiplayer modes

Players will get a chance to fight in a new Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile Season 3 with the introduction of Swords & Stones and Night Modes.

The Operators will only be deployed with melee weapons and grenades. Players will need to eliminate enemies to boost movement and attack speed.

🌸Season 3: Tokyo Escape

⚔️Time to bring your swords to the gun fight!



🆕New season is deploying in #CODMobile later this week! pic.twitter.com/tIZS5qBF2z — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 12, 2021

#4 - New Battle Pass rewards

With the commencement of the new season, there will be brand new Battle Pass rewards for players.

In the Battle Pass, free tiers, players will get the new Operator Skill— Bull Charge at tier 14 and the new PP19 Bizon submachine gun at tier 21. Also, the free tier items include the Samurai Tuna Charm, the Samurai Chop Calling Card, the Severed camo series, and more.

In the Premium tier Battle Pass, players will get the new Operator, Hidora Kai – The Boss at tier 1, alongside the Type 25 – Oni, the Showdown Calling Card, and the Hannya Charm.

Battle Pass Reward COD Mobile Season 3

#5 - New Battle Royale Class

The latest Battle Royale class, the Spotter, will be arriving later this season in a “Quick Hands” seasonal challenge. The event will be available in the first week of May.

#6 - Warrior’s Path Event

Players will need to defend their honor in the new Warrior’s Path-themed event. They must fight against their allies to acquire new territory and earn new rewards in the process.

Players can read the detailed patch notes here.