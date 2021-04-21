COD Mobile: When is Alcatraz BR mode coming back in Season 3

The Alcatraz Map is a temporary variant in Battle Royale Mode of COD Mobile. The temporary status is due to its continuous ouster and returns to the game from the previous season of COD Mobile. The small-scale map has been a favorite among players due to its fast-paced gameplay and intense environment.

The temporary map was last removed at the end of Season 2, and there was no confirmed news regarding its return. Once again, it may return after being teased in the BR Mode of COD Mobile.

Alcatraz Map is Returning From This Friday pic.twitter.com/tM18EFg8yc — Call of Duty Leaks and News (@CODM_MoizYT675) April 20, 2021

Alcatraz map to return in COD Mobile Season 3

Introduced in October 2020 during COD Mobile's Season 11, Alcatraz is unique in its own ways: Five respawns and lesser bots, close-combat fights in a smaller environment and concluding BR games quicker than the ones in Isolated map.

Sure, the map needed some bug fixes regarding lag issues, but Alcatraz is still an exciting BR option. The map is also a better option to rank up and try out new weapons.

The Alcatraz map will go LIVE on April 23, 2021 (Image via Activision)

The map will return on 23 April 2021. It will be up for just a week before making yet another ouster due to the periodical rotation of maps as implemented by the devs from season 2. When the map is online, players can enjoy the BR Mode in Alcatraz while also ranking up and completing kill missions.

Currently, Sniper mode is available as a temporary variant for BR Mode. Sniper mode uses Isolated map and spawns loots of only Sniper Rifles and Pistols besides throwables. The mode will go offline on 23 April 2021.

Twitter Reactions

Here are some of the reactions from COD Mobile fans on Twitter regarding the Alcatraz map:

@PlayCODMobile can you make alcatraz map as a permanent mode in br again ? 🙏🙏 It lasted for only 5-6 days. It's so much competitive and I enjoyed so much playing in this map. — Sushobhan Dutta (@SushobhanDutt15) April 18, 2021

I'm struggling with BR, not because it's bad but because it's boring, big maps (isolated) and Call of duty don't go hand to hand, I almost fall asleep when playing a BR match, imo they should've just removed isolated and kept Alcatraz instead pic.twitter.com/aQZ4U8WXdH — Timesplitter78 (@Timesplitter11) April 19, 2021

Alcatraz? I'm so hyped 😀 — T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶r̶e̶a̶t̶ 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘂 (@awpandu) April 20, 2021

Me too bro...u want Alcatraz as permanent map for br — Paul Phoenix (@PaulPho22974493) April 20, 2021

In other news, the new Multiplayer mode/map Coastal will make its much-awaited entry to the game after Oasis 24/7 playlist goes offline. Both Oasis and Coastal maps are the newest additions to COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape.

