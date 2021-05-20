COD Mobile: Leaks suggest that MK2 Carbine from Warzone is coming in Season 4

As season 4 of COD Mobile is fast approaching, leaks regarding the new additions and optimizations in season 4 have created a buzz among the fans.

Many weapon-related changes are expected, and if the recent leaks are to be believed, players will witness the arrival of the new Marksman Rifle, MK2 Carbine, to COD Mobile.

If the MK2 Carbine makes its way to the COD Mobile in Season 4, it will become the latest addition to the Marksman Weapon Class after SP-R 208, which the developers added in Season 2. The official announcement may come later this week, in the form of patch notes for Season 4. The main stat details and gameplay videos for the gun are below:

MK2 Carbine's expected Stats and gameplay in COD Mobile

MK2 Carbine was first introduced in COD: Modern Warfare and then made its way to the other COD titles. The lever-action rifle guarantees two-shot kills and is as deadly as any other available Marksman Rifle. Even in COD Mobile, the gun can prove to be a great long-range weapon option. Here are the in-game stats of the MK2 Carbine:

Stats

Damage - 74

- 74 Accuracy - 54

- 54 Range - 74

- 74 Fire Rate - 28

- 28 Mobility - 43

- 43 Control - 36

The gun will support similar Gunsmith attachments like the other Marksman Rifles, of which players will be able to choose at most five attachments. These attachment categories are:

Muzzle

Laser

Perk

Barrel

Optic

Stock

Rear Grip

Ammunition

Gameplay

Players spotted the gun in Test servers, and many players got their hands on the gun, including famous YouTubers. The gun is mainly useful for BR mode, while expert players can also use the gun in MP mode. Here's a look at the gameplay video uploaded by ParkerTheSlayer on his YouTube Channel:

When will it arrive in COD Mobile?

In the past, all weapon additions were either a part of an in-game event or Battle Pass, and made their entries to the game mid-season. So, MK2 Carbine could follow suit and be slotted in with a mid-season event or Battle Pass. Apart from the new Rifle, a new LMG, Holger-26, was also spotted by the fans in the test servers.

