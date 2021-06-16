How to unlock the C58 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is promising in terms of content, and players can look forward to new weapons such as the C58 assault rifle. However, it won't be usable right away and needs to be unlocked first.

Luckily, unlocking the C58 assault rifle won't require any insane challenges that require dozens of matches to complete, at least for the time being. Instead, players simply need to progress through their battle pass tiers in order to unlock the C58. In this case, the C58 will unlock at tier 31 in the battle pass, which takes a bit of grinding in-game.

To level up the battle pass and progress through the tiers, players simply need to complete matches and earn scores within Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Sometimes, there will be double Battle Pass XP weekends, which can speed up the process. Players can also purchase as many tiers as they would like, but it gets expensive, especially when the C58 is technically free.

Once Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is over, the C58 assault rifle will have a challenge attributed to it for players that didn't unlock it during the season. Usually, the challenges have descriptions such as "get 5 assault rifle kills in 15 different completed matches." Those challenges can take even more time.

The C58 and other weapons coming to Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Aside from the C58 assault rifle, there are two weapons that will arrive in the game on launch day and two weapons that will arrive later in the season.

There is the MG 82 light machine gun, which has the fastest fire rate in class, with moderate recoil and high round capacity. Like the C58, it will be unlocked through the battle pass, but much earlier on. Players can unlock it at tier 15.

Then there is the Nail Gun, which seems to be a hybrid submachine gun and special weapon. It can take enemies out within three hits and is meant to output some high damage at close ranges. Inspiration for it comes from a weapon of the same kind in Black Ops III.

Further, into Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, there will be two additional weapons. There is the OTs 9 submachine gun and the Maul melee weapon. Both will likely require challenges to obtain.

