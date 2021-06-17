The best MG 82 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The MG 82 is a new light machine gun that may soon take over the battlefield of Verdansk '84 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

With Season 4 here, new weapons and more are on the minds of Call of Duty players. Nothing stands out more than the newest member of the LMG roster, the MG 82.

Unlockable via the Season 4 Battle Pass at Tier 15, the MG 82 is a fully-automatic light machine gun with the highest fire rate of any LMG. It comes with improved aim speeding, moderate recoil, solid damage, and increased ammo capacity.

The best loadout for the MG 82 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

This is the first light machine gun added to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone since launch. That fact, plus the aforementioned fire rate, has players scrambling to give it a try.

Now this is ABSOLUTELY BROKEN! The new MG 82 ladies & gentlemen... #Warzone pic.twitter.com/PlSRbBjdip — PoloVibes | #RESPAWNRecruits 🪑 (@ItsPoloVibes) June 17, 2021

While it has the lowest damage per shot of any LMG, the overall damage output is pretty good, considering how fast the bullets come out of the gun. All of that is maintained with a bit of a sacrifice in mobility in the best MG 82 loadout.

Attachments

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4" Task Force

16.4" Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammo: Fast Mag

It is always a good option to start by selecting an optic for a weapon in COD: Warzone. For the MG 82, the Axial Arms 3x is perfect. The LMG doesn't have the longest range capabilities but can still hurt from a distance.

The Agency Suppressor is a common choice for Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone. Bullet velocity and effective damage range see a reduction, but the muzzle flash is concealed, and vertical recoil control is increased.

In terms of barrel attachments, go with the 16.4" Task Force. On light machine guns, damage, effective damage range, and bullet velocity are all boosted. It does take away some of the overall ammo capacity, however.

MG 82 LMG looks like the new Meta in Warzone #Warzone #CallofDutyWarzone Free unlock in Season 4 Battlepasspic.twitter.com/w66ie1AESN — Gaming Guru 🎮 (@GamingGuru2021) June 17, 2021

Next up is the Field Agent Grip. This is a pretty straightforward attachment. Both vertical and horizontal recoil control receive an increase while shooting move speed takes a slight hit.

Finally, the ammunition attachment should be the Fast Mag. It is simple and effective for the MG 82 in Call of Duty: Warzone. A 20% reload quickness boost is enough to keep players in the fight.

Edited by suwaidfazal