How to unlock the MG 82 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The MG 82 is a new weapon in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always, these weapons need to be unlocked and can't be used right away.

Considering that the MG 82 is part of the new season of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players won't need to do anything too difficult in order to unlock the weapon.

All players need to do is reach tier 15 in the Season 4 Battle Pass for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Once tier 15 is reached, the weapon can be equipped whenever players want it.

In order to get to tier 15 of the Battle Pass in Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players need Battle Pass experience. To achieve this, players simply need to play games and earn scores to progress through the tiers.

Once Season 4 is over, there will be a challenge attributed to unlocking the MG 82 for anyone that didn't get to tier 15 during the season. Typically, these include challenges such as "Get 5 kills with light machine guns in 15 complete matches." Such challenges aren't too difficult but can be rather time-consuming. It's far easier to get the MG 82 through the Battle Pass.

The MG 82 and other weapons heading to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 4

Aside from the MG 82 light machine gun, players can look forward to more weapons in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone this season. There are two other weapons that will arrive on launch day and an additional two that will come later in the season.

The C58 assault rifle is another weapon that players can pick up on launch day for Season 4. This weapon is a rifle that has very low recoil and a slower fire rate but can be used at close range. The C58, like the MG 82, will be available in the Battle Pass at tier level 31.

The third weapon coming to both games on launch day is the nail gun, which is a hybrid between a special and a submachine gun. It's a weapon that can take players out with a few hits and is meant for high-powered damage at close range.

Players can expect to see the OTs 9 submachine gun and a maul melee weapon much later in Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh