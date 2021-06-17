How to gift the Battle Pass in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is upon us with a brand new Battle Pass to grind.

Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to afford the Battle Pass, however. That is where a family member or a friend could step in and be the hero. They could easily gift it to the player.

Call of Duty allows gifting of the Battle Pass through Black Ops Cold War for now, but says to expect the feature to become available in Warzone later on in Season 4.

Gifting the Battle Pass in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Image via Activision

Call of Duty players can gift the Battle Pass and any of the store bundles to their friends. This was first introduced through the Call of Duty companion app and website, but is now available through the actual Black Ops Cold War game.

Big thanks to the legend @DannyCrewYT for gifting me the S4 battle pass! pic.twitter.com/89oITgtWah — Wiel (@OfficialWiel) June 17, 2021

A bonus is also taking place from June 17th to June 30th. Any Black Ops Cold War player who uses the gifting function for the first time will be given a 60-Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token.

What it looks like gifting the battle pass to someone pic.twitter.com/4wgfAndwA3 — Trace x Gears (@Trace_x_Gears) June 17, 2021

With that out of the way, here are the Black Ops Cold War in-game gifting instructions straight from the Call of Duty website:

Head to the Battle Pass menu, or to any Bundle that can be purchased with COD Points within the Store menu. You’ll see a prompt at the bottom of your screen where you can then open an in-game explanation of the gifting process. Two-factor authentication is required for Battle Pass or Store Bundle Gifting. If you haven’t set it up already, you can set it up right in-game through the in-game explanation screen. If you already have it set up, then you can skip this step by selecting the appropriate option on the explanation screen. Choose your friend from the provided list of Activision Friends. Yes, this means you can gift the Battle Pass or a Store Bundle across platforms and across all countries where the game is available! Provided you have enough COD Points, your friend will receive their gift after you confirm the transaction. If you don’t have enough funds, you can purchase more and get right back to gifting without starting from scratch.

