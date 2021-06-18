The best Stoner 63 loadout in Warzone Season 4

The vast battlefield of Verdansk '84 makes the Stoner 63 light machine gun a solid choice in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

At the start of Season 3, all of the LMGs in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone received major nerfs. Players still found a way to make these weapons useful tools, however.

Now, in Season 4, that continues. The Stoner 63 might appear sluggish and just plain not worth it at first, but with the right attachments on it, Warzone players are going to love mowing down their opponents.

The best loadout for the Stoner 63 in Warzone Season 4

The Stoner 63 was regarded as one of the best weapons to come out of Black Ops Cold War, be it in multiplayer or taken to Warzone, at launch. Unforutnate weapon tuning adjustments changed that though.

Thankfully, it did not completely die out like some other weapons have over the course of Call of Duty history. The Stoner 63 can still decimate enemy squads and take players to that Warzone victory.

Attachments

Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : 21.8" Task Force

: 21.8" Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 120 Rnd Speed Mag

The Axial Arms 3x had some changes made to it at the start of Warzone Season 3. It fits perfectly with the Stoner 63 LMG now. It gives it more accuracy across a variety of ranges.

The Suppressor muzzle attachment is pretty straightforward. It doesn't just silence the Stoner 63, but it gives it faster ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and ups the weapon's bullet velocity.

The 21.8" Task Force barrel adds to the Stoner 63's effective damage range and strafe speed. This makes it a viable threat from a distance in Warzone and helps keep the player mobile.

For the underbarrel, the Field Agent Grip is the right choice to deal with the inevitable light machine gun recoil. The shooting move speed decrease isn't too impactful, but the boost in recoil control certainly is.

A light machine gun can sweep a whole squad in Warzone. Why not make it two with the 120 Rnd Speed Mag? This ups the ammunition in the Stoner 63 and increases reload speed. Aiming time is lowered, but that is taken care of with other attachments.

