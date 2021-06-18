COD Warzone adds 120Hz support on PS5, 7 months after Xbox release

COD Warzone players who used a PS5 to play the game were in for a surprise when the Patch Notes for Season 4 dropped. Alongside some major balance changes for weapons like the AMAX and the Streetsweeper, COD Warzone added some technical firepower to the game.

With a few tweaks, PS5 players can now play Warzone on a 120 Hz refresh rate or 120 frames per second as long as they have a monitor to support the specification.

The same update also includes the new Groundfall event and the Verdansk Resurgence Mini LTM. Warzone players can enjoy both the challenges once they have updated their game for the Season 4 content drop.

The 120 Hz option was already available for Xbox Series X users from when the game was launched. Therefore, PS5 players are getting the luxury of playing at 120 FPS in Verdansk after seven long months.

Also Read: COD: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 to get three new operators, five new weapons, and more

How to play Warzone in 120 Hz on PS5?

If the PS5 user has already enabled the console to play other games at 120 FPS, then Warzone should automatically play at the same refresh rate. However, if the refresh rate was never bumped up, there are a few easy tweaks that the player needs to make it work on Warzone.

On the PS5 system, settings go to the 'Screen and Video' tab

Scroll down to click on 'Video Output.'

Enable 120hz output to 'automatic.'

Go back to the system settings and scroll to find ‘Saved Data and Game/App Settings’ and click to open.

Select 'Performance Mode' for Game Presets

This will enable all games on the PS5 to run on 120hz. However, if Warzone persists at 60hz, then the HDR might have to be turned off to allow the FPS boost to happen.

Image via Call of Duty

Warzone has added a lot of new content for Season 4, including new weapons with tons of new attachments, all of which will be unlocked slowly across the entire season.

Also Read: Top 5 most overpowered weapons in COD Warzone of all time

Edited by Srijan Sen