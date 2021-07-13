How to get and upgrade the CRBR-S weapon in COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will release the Season 4 Reloaded update on July 15th. Along with all the new content coming to the multiplayer modes and Warzone, new content is also coming to COD Zombies.

Treyarch brought the Zombies experience back with the Black Ops Cold War last year. After a long time, Zombies fans could relive the old zombie slaying days. The Season 4 Reloaded update is bringing a brand new round-based map, Mauer Der Toten.

Along with the new map, there is also a new Wonder Weapon weapon that players can find on that map. The CRBR-S is a Wonder Weapon that is upgradable into three different forms. Activision describes the weapon as a unique pistol:

"As for the Wonder Weapon, the new CRBR-S starts off as an energy-based pistol with an orbiting repeater that fires an extra shot when you fire."

Also Read: Call of Duty Warzone players demand console only cross-play after insurgence of hackers

How to find the CRBR-S in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

There are three different ways to find the new Wonder Weapon in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

The first way is through Mystery Boxes and may be simple, but requires a good deal of luck. Try the lucky draw at one of these boxes and with enough luck players might acquire the weapon.

However, if the Mystery Boxes do not abide and players run out of luck, they can get the weapon by completing its quest. This is only possible by exploring the new round-based map, Mauer Der Toten.

Upgrade the CRBR-S with Mod Kits (Image via Activision)

The last method to get the weapon is by proving themselves worthy at the Trial machines.

The weapon is also upgradable and players can upgrade it to one of its three unique forms. To upgrade, players will need to acquire Mod Kits in Mauer Der Toten. Mod Kits are dropped by zombies when killed, but not all zombies drop these kits. There is no particular variant and it is completely random. The more kills, the more chances of acquiring a Mod Kit. Apply the Mod Kit to upgrade the Wonder Weapon to any one of the three unique kinds in Black Ops Cold War.

Also Read: Newest Call of Duty Warzone glitch lets players invade other Gulag matches while being invulnerable

Edited by siddharth0471s